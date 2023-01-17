ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident

ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
ALLENDALE, NJ
Shore News Network

Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen

NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
NUTLEY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

School bus stolen in Livingston, NJ — alarmed cops caution parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Westland Daily

'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park

A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Morristown Police Engage in Overnight Car Chase

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  During the early hours on Wednedsay, police attempted to stop a white Honda Odyssey for suspicious activity, according to BNN. The vehicle which was occupied by two masked men, according to reports, took off after officers tried to stop it. The vehicle was last seen headed toward 1-287. This story is developing......   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!      
MORRISTOWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

