Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident
ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey resident who left Jackson man in pool of blood is indicted for causing his death
🔵 Old Bridge man stabs Jackson resident in the neck. 🔵 Suspect trying to solicit business took exception to being told no. 🔵 Jackson man dies lying in a pool of blood. An indictment has been handed down by an Ocean County Grand Jury against a Laurence...
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Video: Police investigating multiple attempted home burglaries in Boonton Township
BOONTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Boonton Township Police Department is investigating a series of attempted home burglaries, according to a Facebook post. The attempted residential burglaries occurred during the early evening hours on Wednesday, Jan.18 in several neighborhoods off Kingsland Road. “Residents are reminded to remain vigilant...
School bus stolen in Livingston, NJ — alarmed cops caution parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
Jersey City, NJ still having trouble paying public safety workers on time
💲 Jersey City switched to a new payroll company at the beginning of the year. 💲 A complicated schedule for public safety worker overtime was blamed for problems. 💲 The city will cover any fees, overdrafts, and penalties incurred by an employee. Despite promises that problems that...
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Lodi, NJ firefighter desperately needs kidney. Can you help?
Over the years my New Jersey 101.5 show listeners were kind enough to donate kidneys for two people who came on and pleaded. One was North Hudson fire Captain Robbo Pisani and the other was my cousin Rich Trevelise. Now I'm hoping for the third time to be a charm as well.
Morristown Police Engage in Overnight Car Chase
MORRISTOWN, NJ - During the early hours on Wednedsay, police attempted to stop a white Honda Odyssey for suspicious activity, according to BNN. The vehicle which was occupied by two masked men, according to reports, took off after officers tried to stop it. The vehicle was last seen headed toward 1-287. This story is developing...... Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Monmouth County, NJ Commissioner Director Tom Arnone addresses State of the County
Monmouth County municipalities can help each other, save money. Monmouth County Ferry Services take shape. Investigation underway into voting machine error that impacted Ocean Township school board race. There is a new way for municipalities in Monmouth County to save on the cost of certain capital projects and other services.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash
A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
