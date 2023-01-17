ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UK lenders tighten eligibility criteria amid cost of living crunch, Experian says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fLTg_0kHAFx9q00
  • Summary
  • Companies

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's lenders are tightening eligibility criteria amid rising interest rates and a cost of living crisis, but demand for borrowing remains elevated, credit data firm Experian said on Tuesday.

Experian's key customers include banks, non-traditional lenders and insurance providers, which use its credit reports and scores to analyse and make decisions around credit risk, fraud prevention and lending terms.

The company, which reported on Tuesday a 7% rise in revenue at constant exchange rates for October-December 2022, its third quarter, said lenders are tightening their eligibility criteria as the cost-of-living crunch raises the risk of borrowers struggling with their debts.

Experian saw organic revenue at its consumer services unit decline by 8% in UK & Ireland in the third quarter after the "mini-budget" led to a rise in borrowing costs in October, but said the impact was for a short term.

"(Lenders) They want to continue to lend and they were able to do that once the mini budget was in the rear view mirror," Chief Communications Officer Nadia Ridout-Jamieson told Reuters.

Ridout-Jamieson said Experian was seeing more demand for its analytics-driven data as lenders look to monitor the finances of potential and existing customers.

Shares in Experian were down 1.1% as of 0930 GMT. They have fallen 19% since the start of 2022.

Experian posted a 6% rise in total organic revenue at constant exchange rates for the three months ended Dec. 31, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer and business information business in North America, its biggest market.

Experian posted a 5% increase in its organic revenue from North America, while it continued to flag a fall in demand for mortgage credit.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Housing expert: ‘We can expect mortgage rates to go down’

Homebuyers may finally catch a break this year, says one expert, as signs of fading inflation could drive mortgage rates lower as soon as this month. “Mortgage rates have declined by almost a full percentage point since they peaked in November,” Melissa Cohn, vice president for William Raveis, a real estate brokerage firm, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “I think that we can expect mortgage rates to go down another quarter or even as much as a half a percent over the course of the next month.”
AOL Corp

Lenders expect default rates on loans to households and businesses to increase

Some households could find it tougher to get a mortgage and other types of credit in the coming months, amid lenders’ expectations that more may default on loans. Lenders expect the availability of mortgages and other credit to households to decrease by the end of February 2023, the Bank of England’s Credit Conditions Survey found.
Reuters

Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy