Wilmington officials could offer $68 million to buy the 12-story PPD headquarters building. The Wilmington City Council is expected to take up the matter at its Tuesday night regular meeting, said Councilman Charlie Rivenbark on Thursday. The 380,000-square-foot building at 929 N. Front St. could be used by the city for three or four floors of offices while the rest could be leased out at market rate, Rivenbark said. Global pharmaceutical firm Thermo Fisher Scientific, the current owner of PPD and the property, could lease a portion of the building for at least three years, if the company accepts Wilmington's offer.

