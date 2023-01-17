ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

A Public Service Profile on Community Connections

Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. In just one year, Port City United has formed a dedicated team and developed relationships throughout the community, established Community Resource Coordinators in schools to work with students and families, and created connections within neighborhoods that have helped to deescalate situations and bring solutions from within the community to help prevent violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

City Could Buy PPD Building

Wilmington officials could offer $68 million to buy the 12-story PPD headquarters building. The Wilmington City Council is expected to take up the matter at its Tuesday night regular meeting, said Councilman Charlie Rivenbark on Thursday. The 380,000-square-foot building at 929 N. Front St. could be used by the city for three or four floors of offices while the rest could be leased out at market rate, Rivenbark said. Global pharmaceutical firm Thermo Fisher Scientific, the current owner of PPD and the property, could lease a portion of the building for at least three years, if the company accepts Wilmington's offer.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Bridge

Sponsored Content provided by Natalie English - President & CEO, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Note: Greater Wilmington Business Journal asked me to write about the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for a recent issue of WilmingtonBiz Magazine. Below is that column reprinted here with permission. Inevitably, I elicit chuckles in almost...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

ILM Tallies Record Passengers In 2022

2022 was the best year on record for Wilmington International Airport with 1,086,245 total passengers. Airport director Jeff Bourk attributed the strong performance to legacy carriers utilizing larger aircraft as well as the addition of low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines, which brought four new nonstop routes to ILM in 2022. “We’re...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Home Sales In Brunswick County Finish 2022 With 18% Decline From 2021

Brunswick County's residential real estate market recorded dwindling numbers last year compared to 2021, but the county's Realtors' association describes the data as getting back to normal. "After an extended period of rapid sales coupled with an extremely low inventory, Brunswick's home sales closed out 2022 with more typical numbers,"...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

