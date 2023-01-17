Read full article on original website
WilmingtonBiz
At Mayfaire, Former Restaurant To Be Razed To Build Westin Brand Hotel
The owner of Mayfaire Town Center and a hospitality company plan to develop a Westin brand hotel at the mixed-use complex. According to an announcement Wednesday morning, CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Vision Hospitality Group would build the 83,000-square-foot Element by Westin hotel at 1055 International Drive. The former restaurant at that address in the center, which previously held Main Street Brewing Co. and before that Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, will be demolished, CBL officials said.
WilmingtonBiz
County's $11.9M Downtown Building Purchase Nears Closing Date
Though it’s been delayed by about two weeks, the closing for the sale of the former Bank of America building downtown is expected to take place in early February. New Hanover County is slated to purchase the building at 319 N. Third St. for about $11.9 million. The county...
WilmingtonBiz
Bridge
Sponsored Content provided by Natalie English - President & CEO, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Note: Greater Wilmington Business Journal asked me to write about the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for a recent issue of WilmingtonBiz Magazine. Below is that column reprinted here with permission. Inevitably, I elicit chuckles in almost...
WilmingtonBiz
ILM Tallies Record Passengers In 2022
2022 was the best year on record for Wilmington International Airport with 1,086,245 total passengers. Airport director Jeff Bourk attributed the strong performance to legacy carriers utilizing larger aircraft as well as the addition of low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines, which brought four new nonstop routes to ILM in 2022. “We’re...
WilmingtonBiz
A Public Service Profile on Community Connections
Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. In just one year, Port City United has formed a dedicated team and developed relationships throughout the community, established Community Resource Coordinators in schools to work with students and families, and created connections within neighborhoods that have helped to deescalate situations and bring solutions from within the community to help prevent violence.
WilmingtonBiz
Home Sales In Brunswick County Finish 2022 With 18% Decline From 2021
Brunswick County's residential real estate market recorded dwindling numbers last year compared to 2021, but the county's Realtors' association describes the data as getting back to normal. "After an extended period of rapid sales coupled with an extremely low inventory, Brunswick's home sales closed out 2022 with more typical numbers,"...
