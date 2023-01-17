The owner of Mayfaire Town Center and a hospitality company plan to develop a Westin brand hotel at the mixed-use complex. According to an announcement Wednesday morning, CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Vision Hospitality Group would build the 83,000-square-foot Element by Westin hotel at 1055 International Drive. The former restaurant at that address in the center, which previously held Main Street Brewing Co. and before that Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, will be demolished, CBL officials said.

