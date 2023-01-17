ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Raises $2.65M Via Equity Offering

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Holdings Inc CJJD has entered into definitive agreements with several investors providing for the issuance of 1.75 million ordinary shares. The company will offer the shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.625 million. Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue...

