Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
thehomepagenetwork.com
HPN News Update – January 19, 2023
A free documentary of historical Laurel Festivals is next week, the Canton FFA is a success at the PA Farm Show, and a free presentation for pond builders is coming up. This is the news and information impacting our region brought to you by Laurel Health. Credits:. Videography: Andrew Moore.
Geisinger Medical Center Muncy celebrates first anniversary — Healthwatch 16
MUNCY, Pa. — Debbie Fry was having routine lab work in June of 2021 when she got some of the worst news of her life: She had cancer. Fry started treatments right away, but the 40-minute drive from Muncy to Geisinger in the Danville area was exhausting for her. On top of that, she had a complication.
Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire in Plymouth Borough to fight a fire. At about 4:15 p.m., the Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 200 block of Vine Street to battle a fire. Chief Brian Oppelt with […]
Find out what it's like to be a state trooper
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you've ever considered working in law enforcement or are curious about what police officers do, an upcoming program might be for you. The Citizens' Police Academy is designed to expose people to different parts of law enforcement. "We bring in different people of law enforcement...
Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton
A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
webbweekly.com
Jessie L. Bloom, 89
Jessie L. Bloom, 89, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center where she resided for the last four and a half years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Bloom in 1986. Born Jan....
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Kids rescued after bus goes over embankment
DANVILLE, Pa. — Early Thursday morning, a school bus filled with 11 middle schoolers went off an embankment. Residents who saw the bus crash this morning say a combination of bad weather, low visibility, and unfamiliarity with the area could've all played a role in sending that bus off the road and into a creek.
Crews take defensive measures against Wayne Twp. fire
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, crews responded to a fire that broke out in Wayne County. According to officials, the Schuylkill County Fire Department and other units were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. to combat a fire on the 200 block of Kiehner Road. No injuries were reported and crews were on the […]
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
iheart.com
Harrisburg To Help Move Homeless Camp from Mulberry Street Bridge
Harrisburg To Help Move Homeless Camp from Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The City of Harrisburg is helping homeless people move out of a rat-infested encampment. The Mayor's Office is using some of its trucks to help residents move to a new location. The deadline to clear the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment is Thursday. It was recently declared a public safety hazard due to a rat problem and growing crime.
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Despite legal battle, White Haven Center to close by March
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state center serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to close its doors over the next two months in spite of a legal battle to prevent it. The closure of White Haven Center was announced in August of 2019 and was said to take at least three […]
Harrisburg man sentenced for trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the attorney’s office, Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
