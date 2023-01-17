Read full article on original website
The Land of Irrigation
The Land of Irrigation, Idaho and Oregon by far has the most beautiful pasture land I have ever seen. We cam across a lot of pastures that were being watered by high pressure irrigation systems, not only for their crops but also on the pastures even with animals like horses and cows in the pastures with the sprinklers going.
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
