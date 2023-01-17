ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance

-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Vantage Risk Ltd. and Affiliates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Vantage Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
SelectQuote to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on February 7

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on. Tuesday, February 7, 2023. . Chief Executive Officer,. ,...
Allstate Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Jan. 19 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL) announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2022, with an estimated net loss between. $285 million. and. $335 million. and estimated adjusted...
Keystone Agency Partners brings in Flexpoint Ford as investment partner

PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners. ("KAP" or "the Company"), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced it has received a significant preferred equity investment from Flexpoint Ford Asset Opportunity Fund II ("Flexpoint"). The investment will further enable KAP to execute its growth strategy and fund the expansion of the Company's rapidly growing pipeline of platform partners.
HCI Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

TAMPA, Fla. , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of. 40 cents. per common share. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co. , down. $3.08. to. $142.42. . The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin...
NEW YORK STATE
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends

Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
Retirement readiness is impacted by low longevity literacy, data shows

Older people are often concerned about how economic factors like inflation and living costs will impact retirement. However, if someone doesn’t understand how long retirement can last, they could run out of resources too quickly, according to a new report by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA). “Longevity literacy,…
Insulin Biosimilars Market Analysis Huge Growth, Business Economic Aspects, and Revenue Estimation by 2030

Biosimilar products are a promising new category of medications, especially for people who use insulin. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Insulin Biosimilars Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Insulin Biosimilars study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Embroker Launches ONE by Embroker to Simplify Business Insurance for Startup Founders

Embroker leverages AI and machine learning for streamlined application and tailored bundles in real-time. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today introduced ONE by Embroker — a universal application that utilizes AI and machine-learning technologies to generate business insurance products tailored to specific industry needs. The streamlined process focuses on critical business information and removes the need for unnecessary and redundant questions, enabling brokers and startup founders to get quotes for a comprehensive bundle of products instantly.
BondExchange and BrightFire Form Strategic Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. SUWANEE, Ga. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange, the technology and service leader in the surety bond industry, and BrightFire, the premier website and digital marketing firm for independent insurance agents, announced a strategic partnership to help agents establish and grow their surety bond business. "Surety bonds...
Reinsurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- The latest report released on Global Reinsurance Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size, or geographic location, the Reinsurance Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Reinsurance Market forecasted till 2028. Some of the key players profiled are.
