Wayne, NJ

What Increasing Enrollment Could Mean for the Wayne Public Schools

By Jon "Ferris" Meredith
 4 days ago

WAYNE, NJ - Superintendent of the Wayne Schools Dr. Mark Toback gave a presentation about enrollment trends at last week’s board of education meeting. In his report, he discussed the implications of increased enrollment and what it could mean for the district and the possible referendum that may be coming at some point in the near future.

Every year in October, the district collects enrollment data of all its students, which is then used as the foundation for their Application for State School Aid. The amount of funding the district gets is based on the number and needs of the students.

Having a good idea of the future trends of the district’s enrollment can help with strategic financial planning. TAPinto reported on the District’s previous demographic study one year ago this week. Within that article Toback is quoted as saying:

“The demographer cautioned that there might be a need to go back and revise the projections within a few years due to two significant influences on district enrollment that make this moment a challenging time to complete a demographic study,” Toback said.  - Those two influences were: Wayne’s recent move to full-time Kindergarten and the COVID-19 pandemic.

That prediction came true and a new demographic study is currently underway.

The original study predicted that there would be a steady decline in enrollment over the next few years. The enrollment data that Dr. Toback shared on Thursday night showed the opposite. Compared to the previous school year, there are 124 more students in this year’s enrollment.

Slide 2 From the Wayne Schools' Enrollment Trends Presentation

“Some of the reasons behind that could be the result of the pandemic,” Toback explained. “Some of it could be because of full-day kindergarten. Some of it could be the boom in the real estate market. It’s hard to say.”

Toback continued his presentation, describing the issue of special education, calling it “one of the primary drivers of a potential referendum.”

Specific accommodations are necessary depending on class sizes. If there are over a certain number of special education students, an aide is needed in the classroom. With increased enrollment, the current number of aides employed may not be sufficient, according to the Superintendent.

Slide 5 From the Wayne Schools' Enrollment Trends Presentation

Toback also explained that the physical classroom sizes are not distributed efficiently and could play a role in increasing class sizes. When the classrooms were built in the 1960s, there were fewer small instructional spaces than are often seen today. Now, some large classrooms are devoted to smaller, special education class sizes. “The square footage is not distributed the way it needs to be,” he said.

From the previous school year (2021-2022), enrollment in all but one Wayne Township Public School District school increased this year. This increase in student population is across the board, including special education and English language learners.

Toback explained that a few years ago, English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers were only employed at a few schools in the district. As a result, parents opted their children out of the program to keep them enrolled in the school closest to their neighborhood.

Slide 14 From the Wayne Schools' Enrollment Trends Presentation

“We’ve hired some additional teachers, but we might have to take another step in terms of hiring [more] teachers,” Toback said. “There’s still a significant number of students that are not being serviced.”

Another issue that Toback mentioned with the ESL teachers is that students speak a wide variety of different languages. Not just Spanish, French, German, etc. The list on Slide 17 of Toback’s presentation showed that students in the district speak 27 different languages, including English. There are 15 languages each spoken by “three or less students,” according to the slide. Some examples: Ukranian, Hungarian, Egyptian, Urdu and Bengali.

Slide 15 From the Wayne Schools' Enrollment Trends Presentation

All of this adds up to complications for the district that may lead to the necessity of a referendum asking for a large number. As reported previously, the two questions being discussed by the BOE as a possible referendum add up to $75 million.

Additional slides:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333q1X_0kH9jkO500

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

