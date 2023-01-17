ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘To make the world a better place': Volunteers honor King by spending holiday in service

By By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

It has been 65 years since civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. gave an inspirational speech that declared: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

Teens, college students, church groups and Girl Scouts sought to answer that on Monday during the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a national day of service. Hundreds of local volunteers spent the MLK Day of Service participating in nearly a dozen local projects, including cleaning a park, tending a community garden and writing letters of encouragement to military service members.

Dan Burris, pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, said a day of service seems like a fitting way to honor the late minister and activist.

“I love that our country in the last few of years has really kind of focused on a day of service and giving back to our community,” Burris said. “Any time you can be involved in your community and you can bring people together from all walks of life to serve and to give back to make the world a better place, I think he would celebrate that.”

Burris, whose congregation has spent a previous day of service packaging meals for Stop Hunger Now, worked Monday morning with a small group of volunteers from his church clearing debris from a children’s play area at River Park North. Church youth leader Rose Nelson thought the project would be a way to include even the youngest students in serving.

Nelson’s daughter, Jackie, who had traveled from Durham for a weekend visit with her family, grabbed a rake and pitched in for her first MLK Day of Service. The East Carolina University graduate was happy to be part of the effort at the park, where she has fond memories of hiking along trails in childhood.

Hope Middle School student Lillian Wilson was among the youngest volunteers lending a hand at the Greenville Community Garden and Orchards, but the member of Girl Scout Troop 541 has made no small contribution. Since October, she has partnered with environmental and youth leadership development group Love a Sea Turtle to provide a compost bin and a seed library project at the sites.

On Monday, Lillian helped introduce her Girl Scout Silver Award project to more than 50 LAST and other volunteers participating in weeding the garden, thinning blackberry bushes and cleaning a section of the greenway near the garden and orchards.

ECU Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein said the volunteer turnout for the project was the largest in its six-year history. After completing their work, student volunteers gathered for a meal of Brunswick stew and a Korean flatbread dessert known as hotteok.

D.H. Conley High School student Michelle Song, who founded the Community for Environmental Sustainability in 2021, said the celebration of diverse cultures is an apt tribute to King, who made a significant cultural impact.

“We’ll be meeting new people that we probably would have never talked to had it not been for this experience,” said Song, a first-generation Korean-American. “It really exemplifies the power of bringing people together.”

At ECU, Alex R. Dennis, senior assistant director of the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, said MLK Day of Service is one of four major service events the university hosts for students each year. But volunteer opportunities, in keeping with the motto “servire” (meaning “to serve”) are available year-round. About 125 students who came together for Monday’s event were dispersed to more than half a dozen volunteer sites, from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to the Ronald McDonald House.

NC Packs 4 Patriots, a nonprofit that has welcomed ECU students for MLK Day of Service for several years, set up on campus this year for students who might not be able to travel to Ayden to participate. Director Barbara Whitehead, whose organization recently became affiliated with the national Support Our Troops effort, brought hundreds of cards so that student volunteers could write messages for military service members.

“The troops always say that’s the best part of the care package,” she said. “When you see these letters being written, you know they’re priceless. We have troops tell us that they take them home, store them in boxes and when they’re feeling discouraged, they bring down the boxes and re-read them and think ‘to somebody, I’m important.’”

Alpha Kappa Alphas sorority members Alexandria Simpson and Anastasia Mumford, both ECU seniors, traditionally spend MLK Day doing some kind of volunteer work, but this is the first time they have written to troops.

“My granddad is a veteran,” Simpson said of her grandfather’s service in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, “so I think it was important for me to write letters.

“I think writing a letter may make the message more personal, the fact that somebody took the time,” she said.

Mumford’s grandfather is also a veteran, having served in the Marines when there was no such thing as text messaging and letters were one of few ways to correspond. Though more avenues of communication are available today, she believes a simple letter will speak volumes.

“I feel like it will put a smile on their face just to know that someone’s thinking of them,” Mumford said. “People do care.”

For ECU junior Colleen Christie of Goldsboro, the letters recalled a time when she and her sisters wrote to keep in touch with their father, who served in the Air Force. Family members were not the only ones to send him care packages during his deployment.

As a member of the Black Student Union, Christie is no stranger to events focused on King. But in her first time participating in MLK Day of Service, it seemed an appropriate choice to write to others.

“Everybody needs encouragement,” she said.

