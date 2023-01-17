ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Shorthorn

Longtime Arlington high school football coach to join University of Nebraska-Lincoln

A pillar in the Arlington high school football community accepted a job over the winter break to join the college ranks. After 17 years as head football coach for the Arlington Martin Warriors, Bob Wager accepted a job Dec. 30 as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From coaching a future No. 1 overall pick to making his team a regular championship staple at the district level, Wager had left an impact on the Arlington high school football scene.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Report: TCU to hire Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendal Briles, son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, is expected to leave his role as Arkansas' offensive coordinator to become the offensive coordinator at TCU, according to a report from 247Sports. The announcement came after former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, younger brother...
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU Football: Goals for the Offseason

The Frogs are coming off their most successful season since their last national championship in 1938 with a win over Michigan in the college football playoffs and an appearance in the national title game. TCU is losing a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and recently lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU DE Colt Ellison enters transfer portal

TCU senior defensive lineman Colt Ellison has reportedly entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Aledo, Texas played in 29 games and recorded 19 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss during his career at TCU. Ellison defended one pass and recovered one fumble for a touchdown last season.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season in 2022 and will hope to make another run at a College Football Playoff appearance again in 2023. In order to do that, the Horned Frogs will need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the football.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth

The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Miniature horses get their big moment at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Though they stand no more than 34 inches tall, measuring from the last hairs of their mane to the ground, miniature horses had a big day at John Justin Arena. Miniature horses have been shown at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo since the early 1980s, but the breed’s history reaches back to 17th century Europe.
FORT WORTH, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX

