A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Shorthorn
Longtime Arlington high school football coach to join University of Nebraska-Lincoln
A pillar in the Arlington high school football community accepted a job over the winter break to join the college ranks. After 17 years as head football coach for the Arlington Martin Warriors, Bob Wager accepted a job Dec. 30 as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From coaching a future No. 1 overall pick to making his team a regular championship staple at the district level, Wager had left an impact on the Arlington high school football scene.
WFAA
TCU coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate open up about family, football and the Frogs' magical season
FORT WORTH, Texas — A year ago, TCU coach Sonny Dykes was new on the job with some tall tasks ahead of him -- taking over for a legend in Gary Patterson and also faced with turning around a team that went 5-7. Now Dykes is coming off the high of a national runner-up season and a collection of coach of the year awards.
WFAA
Report: TCU to hire Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendal Briles, son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, is expected to leave his role as Arkansas' offensive coordinator to become the offensive coordinator at TCU, according to a report from 247Sports. The announcement came after former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, younger brother...
frogsowar.com
TCU Football: Goals for the Offseason
The Frogs are coming off their most successful season since their last national championship in 1938 with a win over Michigan in the college football playoffs and an appearance in the national title game. TCU is losing a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and recently lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson.
frogsowar.com
TCU DE Colt Ellison enters transfer portal
TCU senior defensive lineman Colt Ellison has reportedly entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Aledo, Texas played in 29 games and recorded 19 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss during his career at TCU. Ellison defended one pass and recovered one fumble for a touchdown last season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season in 2022 and will hope to make another run at a College Football Playoff appearance again in 2023. In order to do that, the Horned Frogs will need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the football.
TCU Hires New Offensive Coordinator To Replace Garrett Riley
TCU has reportedly found the man to fill the Garrett Riley-sized hole in its coaching staff. The school is set to hire Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to replace Riley. Briles was reportedly extended an offer to join the TCU staff on Saturday, and has been weighing on it since. As of ...
Arlington Renegades 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)
Here's the XFL Arlington Renegades' schedule with a full list of their 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
Dwight Johnson, second-half surge propel Fort Worth Dunbar past Carter-Riverside
Led by junior Dwight Johnson's 26 points, Fort Worth Dunbar rallied and used a strong second-half surge to beat District 9-4A rival Fort Worth Carter-Riverside on Wednesday night
fwtx.com
This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth
The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Lewisville pizza shop creates 'The Dak' featuring quarterback's favorite foods
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The owner of a North Texas pizza shop created a special pie that pays tribute to the Cowboys’ quarterback. Motor City Pizza in Lewisville added "The Dak" to its menu. Owner Greg Tierney took some of Dak Prescott’s favorite foods and rolled them into a pizza....
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
Building Design & Construction
Texas Christian University breaks ground on medical school for Dallas-Fort Worth region
Texas Christian University (TCU) has broken ground on the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, which aims to help meet the expanding medical needs of the growing Dallas-Fort Worth region. When it opens in summer 2024, the Burnett School of Medicine will train 240 medical students to become what TCU...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
fortworthreport.org
Miniature horses get their big moment at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
Though they stand no more than 34 inches tall, measuring from the last hairs of their mane to the ground, miniature horses had a big day at John Justin Arena. Miniature horses have been shown at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo since the early 1980s, but the breed’s history reaches back to 17th century Europe.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
