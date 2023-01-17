Read full article on original website
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cleveland Foundation invites education, community-based healthcare proposals
The Cleveland Foundation invites proposals for the Frank Hadley Ginn & Cornelia Root Ginn Foundation, which provides funds to address low-income individuals' education and community-based healthcare needs through the support of effective programs and services that bring about long-term solutions for individuals and the community, particularly in Ohio's Cuyahoga County.
wyso.org
Northeast Ohio seniors get new assistance options with help from Washington
Northeast Ohio seniors are going to get improved access to food and toiletries, home repairs and transportation through four new programs that are part of an initiative led by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA.) The initiative is funded by a $3.4 million federal investment, which June Taylor,...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
whbc.com
Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
cleveland19.com
Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry. Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area. Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the...
clevelandwater.com
Boil Advisory Issued for Customers in Brunswick
Disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland water system in the North Royalton and Strongsville area of Cuyahoga County and the Brunswick area of Medina County. BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING, OR USE BOTTLED WATER. Due to a large water main break and a power outage on Tuesday, January 17,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday
ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center
Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
Farm and Dairy
Single family home and misc.
Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
Mercy Health to open two new Valley hospitals
Mercy Health made a big announcement on Wednesday -- they will be opening two new hospitals in the Youngstown area.
ideastream.org
Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary
An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
University of Akron volunteers pack meal kits for food-insecure students
Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the life of a man who fought for racial justice and equality. It's also a National Day of Service, or as many call it, "a day on, not a day off."
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
The executor of his estate said Curtis Quiggle liked the way Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss and her staff attended to the animals and helped people get help with their pets.
whbc.com
Carroll Fire Ruled Arson
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
tourcounsel.com
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Willoughby homeowners dealing with contractor-related property damage
Dawn Igarashi and Terri Sainto, of Willoughby, are still waiting for property repairs to be done for damage they said was caused by a snow-plowing contractor nearly a year ago
