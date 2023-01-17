ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

philanthropynewsdigest.org

Cleveland Foundation invites education, community-based healthcare proposals

The Cleveland Foundation invites proposals for the Frank Hadley Ginn & Cornelia Root Ginn Foundation, which provides funds to address low-income individuals' education and community-based healthcare needs through the support of effective programs and services that bring about long-term solutions for individuals and the community, particularly in Ohio's Cuyahoga County.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
NAVARRE, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry. Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area. Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandwater.com

Boil Advisory Issued for Customers in Brunswick

Disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland water system in the North Royalton and Strongsville area of Cuyahoga County and the Brunswick area of Medina County. BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING, OR USE BOTTLED WATER. Due to a large water main break and a power outage on Tuesday, January 17,...
BRUNSWICK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday

ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
ONTARIO, OH
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center

Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
NAVARRE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Single family home and misc.

Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
MASSILLON, OH
ideastream.org

Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary

An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
whbc.com

Carroll Fire Ruled Arson

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio

Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
BURBANK, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton senior killed in crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
CLINTON, OH

