whdh.com
Messy mix is here
7Weather- The messy mix has arrived! Doppler has been showing a lot of colors already this afternoon – melting snowflakes and heavier rain to a mix for far northwest Mass. The storm has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for our area. Snow and sleet through tomorrow will make for slippery travel for areas north and west of Boston. SE Mass, Cape and the Islands aren’t included in the advisory, because those areas will primarily see rain. Although, it will be heavy at times so expect roads to be wet with some puddles.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
Where is winter? Why has it been so mild? Where is the snow?
Climatologically, the coldest part of winter is the next couple of weeks. Through Tuesday, however, this winter has been the 13th warmest on record.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of this week’s inclement weather
Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘The lack of cold around will continue to make pure snow events difficult to come by…but some will pick up a fresh blanket Thursday night/Friday’
whdh.com
Final leg of storm system brings colder temps, some snow showers as towns in northern Mass. and southern NH dig themselves out
Heavy, overnight snow and rain gave way to frigid temperatures and snow showers Friday as the second part of this week’s storm system got underway. Light to moderate snow continued to fall from Worcester County to parts of the South Shore throughout the day, while the Cape and South Coast continued to deal with rain as temps remained just above freezing.
whdh.com
Tree falls on power lines in Concord
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree fell on power lines on Monument Street in Concord Friday morning. Crews worked to clear the area around 5 a.m. Monument Street at Meadow road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
whdh.com
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
whdh.com
Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
whdh.com
New England Aquarium rehabilitating more than 60 sea turtles as stranding season comes to an end
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium will be rehabilitating more than 60 sea turtles as the annual stranding season comes to an end this month. The aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy cared for more than 500 live sea turtles that had stranded on Cape Cod over the course of the season from November into January.
whdh.com
Acton firefighters rescue beloved doll after little girl drops it in storm drain on her birthday
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton firefighters went above and beyond on Thursday to rescue a beloved doll that a little girl dropped in a storm drain on her birthday. Acton Fire Capt. James Byrne was driving on Pond View Drive around 9 a.m. when he spotted Olga Lisysyan using a pole and net to reach into a storm drain on the side of the road.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Jewelry Delivery Delay
(WHDH) — A Medford woman returned from a Caribbean vacation and discovered she’d left something very valuable behind. Getting it back proved almost impossible – until Solve It 7 stepped in. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. Walking on the beach, playing in the sand, splashing in the...
whdh.com
Delays after vehicle hit by commuter rail train in Hamilton
HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to escape injury Thursday night after their vehicle was struck by a commuter rail train in Hamilton in an incident that caused lengthy delays for riders. John Crespi, who was on the train at the time, said he didn’t feel the crash but...
whdh.com
Provincetown’s iconic Lobster Pot restaurant up for sale for $14M
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s iconic Lobster Pot restaurant is up for sale. Known for its glowing neon, waterfront view and seafood offerings, the eatery has been a local landmark and a dining staple for generations of customers. Now, the family behind it is looking to retire. “You know,...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
