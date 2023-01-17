ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Panthers makes decision on Sean Payton interview

As the Sean Payton Sweepstakes continues, one of the leading contenders to land the former NFL coach had to postpone his interview. The Carolina Panthers was up next on Payton’s tour but they had rescheduled because of tragic circumstances. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Panthers’ owner David Tepper remains focused on the tragic death of Read more... The post Panthers makes decision on Sean Payton interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Tennessean

Unpacking the 6 biggest lessons in Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon's introductory presser

The Tennessee Titans introduced Ran Carthon as their general manager Friday, beginning an era that Carthon said will be built on collaboration and launching off the foundation coach Mike Vrabel already established in order to turn the Titans into a Super Bowl contender. Carthon spoke at length about his views on the Titans' future in all areas, ranging from his philosophy on the NFL draft to his perspective on centering the offense around running back Derrick Henry. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to shocking Twins-Marlins trade

The Minnesota Twins made a shocking move on Friday, trading All-Star second baseman Luis Arráez to the Miami Marlins for right-hander Pablo Lopez. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to note the trade was likely to happen and ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed that the “deal is done.” Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez Read more... The post MLB world reacts to shocking Twins-Marlins trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

