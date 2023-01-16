ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Part 1- Downtown Chipley, Florida Holds Annual Commemorative Martin Luther King Day Parade on Monday, January 16, 2023

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out

Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One wounded in Chipley officer involved shooting

CHIPLEY, Fl. (WTVY) - A person wounded in a Chipley, Florida officer involved shooting has been flown to a Dothan hospital. The person wounded is not believed to be an officer. That shooting occurred late Wednesday at the Chipley Walmart, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators from...
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountyfl.gov

PRESS RELEASE: Regular Meeting 1/10/23

CONTACT: Dylan Bass / Public Communications Officer. Jackson County, FL. – On January 10, 2023, at 9:00 am, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners held a Regular Meeting. This is a recap of some of the reports and requests included in that meeting.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Janice Lucas announces candidacy for Panama City Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City native Janice Lucas announced she is running for Panama City Commission on Wednesday. The Municipal Super Tuesday Election is only three months away and several candidates are gearing up. Lucas said she is running for the Ward 2 commission seat. Ward Two includes Glenwood, Millville, St. Andrews, and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!

On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
NICEVILLE, FL
wtvy.com

Missing person reported in Geneva County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

DUI Manslaughter Arrest

Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Search for missing Geneva County woman

Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. Health experts are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations. ACT Award named in honor of Matt Rodgers.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

New service offered for Dothan rentals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

More road resurfacing coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning. The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county. This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road. These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Shooting at Chipley Walmart

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy