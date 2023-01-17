The second ever Sky Nursery Job Fair is this Saturday from 10-2pm. Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Managers and staff are excited to meet all of you and to share what we do. And, our tour guides are ready to take you on a walk around the nursery so you can see for yourself where you might really want to work.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO