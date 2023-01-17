Read full article on original website
Chamber of Commerce after hours event at Spin Alley and Vault 177
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce held an after-hours event recently at member businesses Spin Alley bowling alley and Vault 177, located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177. Spin Alley hosts league play as well as open bowling. There is a game arcade. Vault 177 has food and...
Residential structure fire in LFP sends smoke billowing into the sky
Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in the 4700 block of NE 192nd Pl in Lake Forest Park around 5:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The fire was extinguished in just over 20 minutes. One person was home at the time of the incident and that person escaped unharmed.There were no injuries to firefighters.
Edmonds - Kingston run goes to 1-boat service after prop bent by underwater log
One of the 12 foot long propeller blades on the ferry Puyallup was bent badly last week after it likely hit an underwater log. According to Richmond Beach resident and Shoreline Area News contributor John Slomnicki, "Last week, the water between Richmond Beach and Kingston was a Sargasso Sea of floating logs from recent King Tides."
Jobs: Sky Nursery job fair Saturday
The second ever Sky Nursery Job Fair is this Saturday from 10-2pm. Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Managers and staff are excited to meet all of you and to share what we do. And, our tour guides are ready to take you on a walk around the nursery so you can see for yourself where you might really want to work.
Jobs: Shoreline Fire Facilities Technician
Facilities Technician (FT) Shoreline Fire Department is currently seeking applications for the position of Fire Department Facilities Technician. This is a full time, non-exempt position reporting to, and working with, and/or, independently, under the direct supervision of the Deputy Chief of Support Services (DC). The position encompasses a variety of duties and responsibilities that supports operational readiness and preserves the value and appearance of the Department’s capital assets.
Shorewood wrestling vs Cedarcrest in Duvall 1-18-23
It was a solid win for the Stormrays on Wednesday night as they went north to Duvall and defeated the Red Wolves of Cedarcrest. The match began at 170 pounds with Shorewood’s Nathaniel Hernandez receiving a forfeit. At 182 pounds senior Alberto Solano grabbed a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period. In the second period, Solano quickly took his opponent down and turned him to his back for a pin. Another forfeit by Cedarcrest at 195 pounds gave Shorewood an 18-0 lead in the team score.
Wrestling results 1-18-23 Shorecrest vs Edmonds-Woodway
The Shorecrest High School Highlanders hosted the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Wednesday night in a late season dual meet. Both teams are in a rebuilding phase after graduating two state finalist team captains last year. Although the Warriors are an extremely well supported program and have been the uncontested Wesco South Championship team for more than two decades, the Highlander coaches hoped to sneak up on the Warriors tonight with a few of their more experienced middleweight wrestlers.
