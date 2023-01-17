ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

By Radar Online
msn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
LEXINGTON, KY
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy