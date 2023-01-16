Read full article on original website
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
NBC Sports
Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of...
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
MLB Hot Stove: Chicago Cubs Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Chicago Cubs have had a very active offseason, signing free agents Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Brad Boxberger, Trey Mancini, Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger and Eric Hosmer after saying goodbye to Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward. Here's a look at all of the Cubs' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
prosportsextra.com
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
MLB
Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Raimel Tapia Signs Minors Deal With Red Sox
After being non-tendered by the Blue Jays earlier this offseason, Tapia signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox.
Augusta Free Press
Orioles owner donates $5M, but deflects baseball questions in awkward exchange
On Monday, in the B&O Warehouse, the home of the Baltimore Orioles front office, Orioles principal owner John Angelos and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a huge donation from the Orioles to the CollegeBound Foundation. Angelos announced the Baltimore franchise would commit $5 million to the scholarship organization supporting Baltimore...
Cubs On Path To Winning With Swanson
Dansby Swanson has potential to lead the Chicago Cubs to a winning season in 2023.
Toews, Blackhawks end long losing drought in Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrázek made 38 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years with a 4-1 victory over the Flyers
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Carlos Perez
Carlos Perez enjoyed the best year of his career since being signed out of Venezuela as a 17-year-old in 2014. The catcher played 109 games for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in 2022 before making his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 26. At the time of his...
NFL Division Playoffs Preview: SI’s Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games
A closer look at this weekend’s games, including which quarterback plays the best in the clutch, x-factors and the team with the best chance to pull the upset.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
