Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of...
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
batterypower.com

This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away

1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
MLB

Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Augusta Free Press

Orioles owner donates $5M, but deflects baseball questions in awkward exchange

On Monday, in the B&O Warehouse, the home of the Baltimore Orioles front office, Orioles principal owner John Angelos and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a huge donation from the Orioles to the CollegeBound Foundation. Angelos announced the Baltimore franchise would commit $5 million to the scholarship organization supporting Baltimore...
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Carlos Perez

Carlos Perez enjoyed the best year of his career since being signed out of Venezuela as a 17-year-old in 2014. The catcher played 109 games for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in 2022 before making his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 26. At the time of his...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

