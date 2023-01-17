Read full article on original website
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
McCreary in court for alleged assault charges
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former area home builder accused of taking money and not finishing the work was in court on Thursday. McCreary is also accused of attacking a customer, I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick, and Eyewitness News Photographer, L. Baccera. Eyewitness News was live outside of the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, where […]
Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her
Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Man caught hiding in basement after attempting to break into vehicles
Muncy, Pa. — A man who attempted to break into vehicles was later found hiding in a homeowner's basement in Muncy Township, police say. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft following his apprehension the morning of Jan. 10. Muncy Township Police Officer Christopher McKibben says it started when he was dispatched to McDonald's near Lycoming Mall for a...
Alleged grand theft auto suspect hit with more pursuit related charges
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville faces his fifth offense of initiating a pursuit with law enforcement. The latest crimi
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
Police: Man attacked Plymouth firefighter, kicked officer
PLYMOUTH — Borough police arrested a man they say strangled a firefighter and kicked an officer in the groin Wednesday. Jerome George Williamson, 49, was “highly intoxicated” when he showed up at his apartment building at 232 Vine St., as firefighters were battling a blaze inside the building just after 4 p.m., according to court records.
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Deadly wreck in Union County
Elderly man killed in crash near Lewisburg
Local man charged for threats to 'shoot up' a local high school
Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff
Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
Teen on conference call threatened to shoot up Pa. school, police said
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County teenager has been accused during a conference call rant of threatening three juveniles and to shoot up the suburban Williamsport school they attended. Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport, was arrested earlier this month but state police did not release that information until Thursday....
Former Northumberland County official charged with theft
KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
WOLF
Woman wanted for alleged grocery store theft
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Lycoming Regional Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole from a grocery store. Police say Karemia Abdulahah Vann, of Williamsport City, is wanted for retail theft from Weis Markets. Officials have not detailed what was stolen or when the theft occurred. Anyone...
Bruises backed up woman’s story of being assaulted
Coal Township, Pa. — Police observed bruises on a woman’s arms in the exact area where she was allegedly grabbed by a man. It all started the morning of Dec. 29 when Michael Leiby kicked a woman after their one-year-old son woke up, police said. When she went to change the baby, Leiby attacked her, according to the report. The accuser explained that the 38-year-old Leiby pushed her against a...
Man accused of choking another man during assault
DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say placed another man in a choke hold during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 11:00 a.m., troopers were called to a road in Montour County for a report of an assault. Once arriving on the scene police say […]
‘Nobody will win.’ Centre County man who shot his father heading to state prison
His father repeatedly said during the sentencing hearing that he did not want his son arrested. “My son has done enough time in my heart for what he done.”
Drunk woman bites cop
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman attempted to headbutt a police officer and bite EMS as they treated her at the Williamsport Police Department. Authorities responded to a call for a drunk woman at a home in the 40 block of Grampian Boulevard on Jan. 4 just past 4:30 p.m. Relatives reported Amy Brooke Rutherford, 48, of Williamsport, who was allegedly highly intoxicated, as she attempted to leave the home. Family...
