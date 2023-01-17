ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC 29 News

Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA to use $100 million gift to launch Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced plans today to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. The new institute is made possible in large part due to a $100 million gift from the couple after whom it will be named. The first phase of the institute will be funded by an initial investment of $50 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA, for a total initial investment of $300 million.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Cabaret show raising money for performing arts students

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of performers have created a show that will help benefit the future of live performances in Fishersville. The six people in the group are organizing and directing Songs from the Stage, their upcoming cabaret show. “We’re just all people who have been involved with...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Kihei Clark makes history, leads Virginia to 78-68 win over Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kihei Clark scored a game-high and season-high 20 points leading Virginia to a 78-68 win over rival Virginia Tech Wednesday night at JPJ. Clark’s performance pushed him past Mamadi Diakite to become Virginia’s career leader in wins with 111. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and every UVA starter scored in double figures.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Court Square renovation, expansion project underway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is breaking ground on the first phase of its renovation and expansion project in Court Square. Archaeologists were out digging in the area of what used to be three parking lots Wednesday, January 18. They’re looking through the space before construction begins to see if there are any historical artifacts.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now here’s something you can relish. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in town. The Weinermobile is making stops around town to let people tour the inside of the 27-foot hot dog. The Hotdoggers travel to a new city every week and say they are excited to be in Central Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Center for Politics releases finding from JFK assassination records

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is releasing new details about information discovered from the JFK assassination records. Larry Sabato, the center’s director, is calling this just the tip of the iceberg, as he expects more will come. The National Archives released a collection...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sunny, windy and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building into the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a gusty westerly wind this afternoon. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend. A developing system is expected to bring a cold rain, and a light wintery mix (sleet & freezing rain) during the day Sunday. Conditions will begin to improve early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy