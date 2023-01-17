Read full article on original website
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
UVA to use $100 million gift to launch Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced plans today to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. The new institute is made possible in large part due to a $100 million gift from the couple after whom it will be named. The first phase of the institute will be funded by an initial investment of $50 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA, for a total initial investment of $300 million.
UVA doctoral student composing music with disability as a creative source
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Molly Joyce is a first-year doctoral student at the University of Virginia. Joyce lost dexterity in her left hand after a car accident when she was 7 years old, but it didn’t stop her adventure into musical composition and technology. “I think I was so...
UVA professor going viral on TikTok providing science-backed learning advice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A professor at the University of Virginia is going viral on TikTok for offering science-backed advice on how to make the new semester less stressful. Psychology Professor Dan Willingham is an expert in the basic processes of learning. Now he’s using his knowledge to benefit others....
Cabaret show raising money for performing arts students
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of performers have created a show that will help benefit the future of live performances in Fishersville. The six people in the group are organizing and directing Songs from the Stage, their upcoming cabaret show. “We’re just all people who have been involved with...
Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
Kihei Clark makes history, leads Virginia to 78-68 win over Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kihei Clark scored a game-high and season-high 20 points leading Virginia to a 78-68 win over rival Virginia Tech Wednesday night at JPJ. Clark’s performance pushed him past Mamadi Diakite to become Virginia’s career leader in wins with 111. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and every UVA starter scored in double figures.
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
UVA Health hopeful Charlottesville-area has seen peak RSV cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is hopeful that we have seen the peak of RSV cases, and that numbers have stabilized in the past week. It did raise concerns Thursday, January 19, about a new coronavirus variant and says it is tracking that data closely. “It is...
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army seeks to replace Ridge Street buildings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville wants to knock down all three of its Ridge Street buildings and replace them with one new facility. The trick will be doing this and staying open at the same time. “When construction begins, we will be taking down the apartment...
UVA professor warns against using TikTok to self diagnose mental health conditions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Professors at the University of Virginia are warning against using TikTok to self diagnose mental health conditions. They say they have seen this trending with teens and young adults. People are using the app to relate to one another about anxiety disorders, depression, and other illnesses.
Court Square renovation, expansion project underway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is breaking ground on the first phase of its renovation and expansion project in Court Square. Archaeologists were out digging in the area of what used to be three parking lots Wednesday, January 18. They’re looking through the space before construction begins to see if there are any historical artifacts.
Almost half of Charlottesville voters will have a new polling site this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Charlottesville the next time you vote, it might not be at your usual polling place. On Tuesday evening Charlottesville City Council got a look at what could be the new precinct map. “This entailed really restructuring all the precincts because these two...
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now here’s something you can relish. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in town. The Weinermobile is making stops around town to let people tour the inside of the 27-foot hot dog. The Hotdoggers travel to a new city every week and say they are excited to be in Central Virginia.
UVA Center for Politics releases finding from JFK assassination records
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is releasing new details about information discovered from the JFK assassination records. Larry Sabato, the center’s director, is calling this just the tip of the iceberg, as he expects more will come. The National Archives released a collection...
UVA’s Brunelle excited to face former team Notre Dame, but won’t play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday was supposed to be an exciting day for Sam Brunelle. The UVA grad-student would face her former team Notre Dame when the ‘Hoos played in South Bend. Brunelle will still see her old teammates Sunday, but won’t get to play in the game.
Charlottesville’s new police chief talks first week on the job
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new police chief has a lot to do after years of uneven law enforcement leadership in the city. Chief Michael Kochis says that on day one, he started the conversation on gun violence, and he wants to use a data driven approach to address it.
Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Watching a movie at the Regal theater at the Shops at Stonefield may be coming to an end. A series of published reports linked to financial documents say Regal is closing. One of the lists has 39 locations going dark, including the one at Stonefield.
Sunny, windy and pleasant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building into the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a gusty westerly wind this afternoon. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend. A developing system is expected to bring a cold rain, and a light wintery mix (sleet & freezing rain) during the day Sunday. Conditions will begin to improve early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
