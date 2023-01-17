ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Rutten
3d ago

Leadership…Sacramento…Thurmond?? Math has taken a backseat to …Introduction to Woke…Pole Dance 101. FUNDAMENTALS is not on the Agenda!

californiaglobe.com

California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways

The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

IRS extends 2022 tax filing due dates for most California residents

FRESNO, Calif. – The IRS has announced that California residents and businesses have until May 15 to file their 2022 tax returns if they live in a County under a federal emergency declaration. 58 counties in California qualify, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura Counties. Taxpayers automatically...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
entrepreneurshiplife.com

California’s New $25,000 Contractor Bond Requirement In 2023

If you’re planning to start a business in California, you will have to pass the California Contractor Bond Requirement. It is important to understand what this means for you. Fortunately, there is plenty of information available on this topic. Cost of Bonds. The cost of bonds for California contractors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Trojan

New state law sheds light on USC wages

California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVZ

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Blocked calls may keep Californians from benefits they need. New bill would fix that

When contacting people regarding social service programs, counties would not be able to use blocked numbers under a new bill proposed in the California Legislature this year. From Assemblymember Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, the bill would require calls made by counties or on behalf of counties to an applicant or recipient of a social services benefits program to be made using a displayed number. A majority use blocked, or masked, numbers, her office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Calif.’s top oil regulator resigns

California’s top oil official left his post last week after a little over two years on the job that saw significant contention between the state’s oil industry, mostly focused in Kern County, and environmental groups. Uduak-Joe Ntuk stepped down last Friday and has been replaced on an interim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
edsource.org

What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide

Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE

