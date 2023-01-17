Read full article on original website
Delmar McNinch
Delmar D. McNinch, age 88, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling. Delmar was born on April 13, 1934 in Sublette the son of Lloyd E. and Hazel (Ansteth) McNinch. He married Francis Payne on May 16, 1953 in Rock Falls. Delmar was employed as Chief Engineer with Lawrence Brothers Manufacturing in Sterling for over 30 years retiring in 1987. He was also self-employed as a Tool & Die maker for over 40 years. Delmar was a member of the Sterling Moose Lodge and Ducks Unlimited.
Sterling Detective Clay Hadley Named Sterling Police Department Officer of the Year
For the past few years, the Sterling Police Department has been honoring one member of the staff with the Cadet Thorpe Award, the Officer of the Year. At the most recent Sterling City Council meeting, Chief Alex Chavira presented the award. The Officer of the Year is Detective Clay Hadley. Chavira said Hadley is one of those officers who are available day or night if the need arises.
River Country 101.7 Announces More Information About the Listener Appreciation Including the Entertainment
The 2023 River Country 101.7 Listener Appreciation Party will be held on Thursday March 23rd at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. So what is a Listener Appreciation Party? It’s a night to win prizes, listen to live music, eat some great food, socialize and have a great time. If you win our invitation, you’ll be able to bring a guest to our party. Everyone must be 18 years or older.
Dixon Park District Recognizes and Bids Farewell Man Instrumental in Creation of Mountain Bike Trails, Tim Grosnick
The Dixon Park District will be losing a valuable and important volunteer, but his work and legacy will continue. During the Park Board meeting Thursday night, the board recognized Tim Grosnick for his volunteer service to the Dixon Park District Bike Trails. Grosnick will be moving away from Dixon and relocating near Madison Wisconsin.
Rock Island Alleman Announces That They Will Not Be Fielding a Football Team in the Fall of 2023
Rock Island Alleman informed the other schools in the Western Big 6 Conference that the Pioneers will not be fielding a varsity football team for the 2023 season. The other seven schools were informed at a meeting of conference principals and athletic directors in Galesburg on Wednesday. In a press...
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
Grand Detour Man Arrested for Hit and Run Property Damage Accident
On the morning of Friday January 13 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Illinois Route 2 in regards to the report of a hit and run property damage accident. After a brief investigation, 70-year-old James Catalano Jr of Grand Detour, was located and arrested...
Dixon Fire Chief Says Fire Thursday Evening Shows the Life Saving Value of Working Smoke Detectors
On Thursday evening just after 10:30, the Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched to 312 S. College Avenue for a reported structure fire with smoke in the building. Upon arrival on scene, the first arriving company found fire coming from a downstairs apartment. That first arriving company was able to...
Dixon School District Gets Favorable Fuel Prices to Start the New Year
The Dixon School Board met in regular session last Wednesday night for the first time in 2023 and quickly moved through the consent agenda which consisted of approval of last month’s minutes, Treasure’s Report, Social Media Activity, and fuel bid to name a few. There was a special...
City of Dixon to Finalize the Selling of $25 Million in Bonds at the End of the Month, Plan Could Save the City Millions
The City of Dixon is hoping the move they will be undertaking at the end of the month will save millions of dollars and solve their pension obligations at the same time. According to City Manager Dan Langloss, the city will be finalizing the selling of over $25 million in bonds. At the most recent city council meeting, Langloss had a glowing report on the bonds and the rates.
Dixon Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
During the evening on Thursday, Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of S. IL Rte. 2. After investigations, Deputies placed 52-year-old Steven Smith of Dixon under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams, Possession with Intent to Deliver methamphetamine. Smith was additionally issued citations for no rear mud flaps and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Sterling Takes First Steps to Create Railroad Quiet Zones
When a train approaches a railway crossing, we normally hear the long blasts on the train horn. Nevertheless, there are times when at certain crossings trains do not have to blow their own horn. These are called Quiet Zones and Sterling is hoping to get at least one crossing in town classified as a Quiet Zone.
