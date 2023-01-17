The City of Dixon is hoping the move they will be undertaking at the end of the month will save millions of dollars and solve their pension obligations at the same time. According to City Manager Dan Langloss, the city will be finalizing the selling of over $25 million in bonds. At the most recent city council meeting, Langloss had a glowing report on the bonds and the rates.

