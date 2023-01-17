Galen Hill shared this Best Shot of his granddaughters sitting in an igloo the trio created after a recent winter storm. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown, and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO