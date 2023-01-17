Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roberta Janell Tibbetts, 77
Roberta Janell Tibbetts was born on Feb. 6, 1945, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Robert and Janette (Baze) Dewbre and passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Roberta or, as she preferred, Janell, was the oldest of three siblings. She was raised alongside her many aunts, uncles and cousins and valued the meaning of family. Janell moved to North Idaho in the late 1960s with her two small children, Veronica and Cody Carson. In 1970, she married Mac E. Tibbetts and had four more children: Tory Tibbetts (1971-1971), Tisha Tibbetts (Deerwester), Devon Tibbetts and Erica Tibbetts (Bennett). They soonafter moved to Sandpoint, where they raised their family.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene passed away Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Jan. 20, 2023
Galen Hill shared this Best Shot of his granddaughters sitting in an igloo the trio created after a recent winter storm. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown, and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 4, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies responded to an agency assist on E. Lincoln Avenue in Priest River at 5:04 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up on Ponder...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Aleatha May Sawhill, 94
Aleatha May Sawhill, 94, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in Sandpoint, Idaho. Aleatha was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Sandpoint, the daughter of Henry M. and Rowena U. Knudson. She lived in Sandpoint most of her life and graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1948. In...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Partnership leads to snow removal program
It can be a challenge to keep driveways and sidewalks clear in the wintertime. The challenge was highlighted when the city relaunched its snow removal policy and a company survey last October, Amanda Wilson, director of Infrastructure & Development for the city of Sandpoint, told council members recently. Among the...
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Panida announces new managing director
SANDPOINT – The historic Panida Theater has announced the appointment of Lauren Sanders as its new managing director. Now responsible for the operations of the venue, Sanders officially takes over the position in February. With her, Sanders will bring years of marketing and communication knowledge that Jim Healey, Panida board chairman, said the team is excited to utilize.
Bonner County Daily Bee
John Henry Nitcy, 63
John Henry Nitcy, 63, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his home in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. John was a teacher at Sandpoint High School for many years. Family and friends are invited to sign John’s online guest...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Robert Michael Ramko, 85
Robert Michael Ramko, 85, passed away Jan. 12, 2023, at his home in Sandpoint, Idaho, surrounded by his family. Bob was born June 30, 1937, in Nyack, N.Y., to Michael and Anna Bianco Ramko. He grew up and attended school in Spring Valley, N.Y., and Alfred University. He held a number of positions with United Parcel Service in New York, training drivers in New York City, and as part of the advanced team establishing UPS service in cities along the eastern seaboard during the company’s expansion in the 1960s.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene City Council approves funding for seven license plate reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved funding Tuesday for seven license plate reader cameras and related hardware, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. License Plate Reader, or LPR, systems are used by law enforcement agencies for crime prevention and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Marvin Kirking, 95
Marvin Kirking passed away Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling arrangements. Please visit Marvin’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Delaying North-South Freeway in Spokane could cost Millions.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
City seeks input on housing, neighborhoods
SANDPOINT — What do you want Sandpoint's neighborhoods to look like?. Through a survey on its website and Facebook page, the city of Sandpoint is seeking input on housing and neighborhoods. The survey is live through Jan. 25. The survey is an additional outreach effort on Comp Plan workshops...
inlander.com
Remembering the legacy of the late chef Rod Jessick, who helped transform the Coeur d'Alene Resort into a top dining destination
If you've ever enjoyed a Gooey dessert at Dockside, the melt-in-your-mouth orange rolls at Beverly's, or one of the extravagant events put on year-round at the Coeur d'Alene Resort, you've experienced the legacy of longtime chef Rodney Walter Jessick. Although Chef Rod, as he was known, retired in 2021 as...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lynda Almeda Starbird, 78
Lynda Almeda Starbird (Combs) passed away in Kootenai County, Idaho, on Dec. 29, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born the daughter of Robert Clinton Combs Sr. and Margaret Alice Layman in Wilmington, Del. Lynda was the last survivor of her siblings: Robert Clinton Combs Jr., James Edward Combs, Violet Geneva Combs Evick Dominick Cameron and Ramona Louise Combs.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
