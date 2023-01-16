Read full article on original website
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
How to complete GTA Online Taxi Work
Taxi Work in GTA Online involves ferrying customers around Los Santos and Blaine County for fares and tips
GTA fans blast Rockstar for Definitive Edition’s “shameless” Steam release
Grand Theft Auto fans are slamming Rockstar Games and Take-Two for launching GTA Definitive Edition on Steam without a patch. The celebration of GTA 3’s 20th anniversary in 2021 became mired in controversy following the release of GTA Definitive Edition. When Rockstar deployed the collection on consoles and PC...
Rumor Suggests 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch
Leaks and rumors are common occurrences across the games industry, and this one about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch is quite the doozy. With Rockstar Games's action-adventure title packing an impressive visual package and life-like AI, many onlookers keeping tabs on speculations surrounding the supposed Switch release are skeptical due to its graphical accomplishments.
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
MW2 players demand SBMM communication after Apex Legends overhaul
Modern Warfare 2 players have called on Infinity Ward to improve their communication, around matchmaking especially – pointing to rival franchise Apex Legends as an example to aspire to. Since its launch back in October 2022, multiple aspects of Modern Warfare 2 have received criticism from the ever-vocal CoD...
Dota 2 pro player claims he was forced to pee in a bottle during DPC match
In a bizarre turn of events, Tundra Esports’ Dota 2 player Oliver ‘skiter’ Lepko was forced to pee in a bottle during his team’s Dota Pro Circuit match against Into The Breach after admins refused to allow a bathroom break. The 2022-23 Dota Pro Circuit season...
Warzone 2 glitch is randomly sending players to the Gulag without dying
The Gulag in Warzone 2 has caused some division among players, as it brought in a new style of gameplay to the Call of Duty battle royale, but everyone will agree that a glitch randomly sending players to the Gulag shouldn’t be happening. Warzone 2 launched in November 2022,...
10 Fastest Cars in GTA 5 Online (2023)
It is no secret that you need high speed to win races. Our guide will show you the 10 fastest cars in GTA Online. Riding around in the fastest cars in GTA Online isn't just about speed and winning races; it's also about flexing on your friends or others in the server. You want a status symbol and one that burns some rubber.
After 10 years, one of Minecraft's most infamous bugs has been fixed
Damage wobble has finally been fixed
Warzone 2 players demand major TTK changes to solve “baffling” AI issues
Warzone 2 players have called for major changes to AI time-to-kill, claiming they’re far too hard to kill amid a series of “poor design” choices. Despite Warzone 2’s popularity, complaints from the player base have centered on a number of design decisions that distinguish it from its predecessor battle royale.
PC Gamer's most-anticipated games of 2023
30 games we think deserve your time, surveyed from the entire PC Gamer team.
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
How To Buy A Garage In GTA Online
One of the most memorable parts of "Grand Theft Auto Online" is driving around Los Santos in your favorite car. In total, "GTA Online" has over 700 vehicles that players can choose from. These cars range from speed demons to novelty vehicles inspired by pop culture such as the "Breaking Bad" RV. However, when it comes to collecting these cars, you're going to need some space. Luckily for "GTA" players, high-end apartments come with ample garage space to store your favorite or most important vehicles. But if this space isn't sufficient for the massive number of cars you wish to collect, then buying a garage is a must.
Apex Legends pro Mande hits insane highlight with 4 straight no-scopes to wipe squad
Popular Apex Legends pro and streamer Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek pulled off a ridiculous Sentinel play, landing four consecutive no-scopes for a clean squad wipe. For the majority of Apex Legends players, the Sentinel is a long-range rifle used for knocking down opponents from afar. Despite this, the charged...
League of Legends devs are considering massive buffs to Kayle’s ultimate
While Kayle had a brief stint in the Season 12 meta, she’s been out of favor for a long time. League of Legends developers are considering a set of buffs to her ultimate ability that would make her an even greater late game powerhouse. Most champions in League of...
