U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo – On a night when the Air Force women's basketball team struggled offensively more than it had all season, the Falcons managed to pull it together late against Utah State, defeating the Aggies 66-59. Down by as much as ten points in the early minutes of the final quarter, Air Force (10-10, 5-3 MW) took off on a 16-0 run down the back half of the final frame to overcome 36 Utah State points in the paint, and claim victory in a game which Utah State (4-14, 1-6 MW) held control of for the vast majority.

LOGAN, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO