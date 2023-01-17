Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Five Unique Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Tennis Picks Up Dual Play Hosting Weber State, Colorado
Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's tennis team picks up on the spring portion of its schedule beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Falcons host Weber State at 10 p.m. in the Cadet East Gym, followed by a Sunday match against Colorado at 5 p.m.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcon Wrestling Travels to California Baptist for Big 12 Dual
#29 Air Force (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at. California Baptist (1-8, 0-3 Big 12) 6 p.m. PT, Saturday, January 21 | Van Dyne Gym, Riverside, California. #29 Air Force (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) 165: #33 Giano Petrucelli (18-7) vs. Frank Almaguer. 174: #21 Sam Wolf (8-1) or Gage Musser (9-8)...
goairforcefalcons.com
Late Comeback Lifts Falcons Over Utah State, 66-59
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo – On a night when the Air Force women's basketball team struggled offensively more than it had all season, the Falcons managed to pull it together late against Utah State, defeating the Aggies 66-59. Down by as much as ten points in the early minutes of the final quarter, Air Force (10-10, 5-3 MW) took off on a 16-0 run down the back half of the final frame to overcome 36 Utah State points in the paint, and claim victory in a game which Utah State (4-14, 1-6 MW) held control of for the vast majority.
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Gymnastics Heads to North Texas for Quad-Meet at TWU
Air Force at Texas Women's University/Centenary/Wisconsin Eau-Claire. Air Force | TWU | Centenary | Wisconsin Eau-Claire | MPSF. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – As the 2023 season gets underway for the Air Force women's gymnastics team, the Falcons prepare for their first road performance, coming in the form of a quad-meet at Texas Women's University on Friday night in Denton, Texas.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Return Home to Host Ralph Lindeman Invitational
The Air Force track and field team returns to action – and the Academy – this week when it hosts the Ralph Lindeman Invitational on Jan. 19-21. The multi-event athletes open the three-day home meet with the heptathlon and pentathlon on Thursday, while the rest of the squad takes to the Cadet Field House Indoor Track on Friday and Saturday.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Hosts San Diego State Saturday Night
TV/Stream: CBS Sports (Talent: Rich Waltz & Dan Dickau) Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/23-9, 13-4, 3rd MW. Streak: W3/W1. Last Game: W, 82-74, vs. Wyoming/W, 82-76 (OT) at Colorado State. Next Game: 1/24 at San Jose State/1/25...
goairforcefalcons.com
Heptathlon Quartet Kicks off Ralph Lindeman Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force track and field team kicked off the newly-named Ralph Lindeman Invitational this afternoon (Jan. 19) with the heptathlon – the seven-discipline event that the meet's namesake coached for more than three decades at the Academy. Sitting in the top four after the first day, freshman Connor Munson and junior Brian Hubbard currently lead a quartet of Falcons in the meet.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Rallies To 82-74 Win Over Wyoming
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball (12-7, 2-3 MW) rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-straight game to defeat Wyoming (5-13, 0-6 MW), 82-74, in a Mountain West game Tuesday night at Clune Arena. The Falcons extend their win streak to three games, led by 23 points by sophomore forward Beau Becker.
goairforcefalcons.com
LTC Ian Irmischer Named Women’s Tennis Assistant Coach
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - Lieutenant Colonel Ian Irmischer was named assistant coach for the Air Force women's tennis team, the program announced on Wednesday. LTC Irmischer began his tennis coaching career in 2018 when he joined the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) men's tennis staff as volunteer assistant coach. During Irmischer's tenure with the men's program, the team has posted a record of 45-37, while going 15-9 in 2022 with a 3-3 mark and a third-place finish against Mountain West opponents- the program's best regular-season conclusion since joining the Mountain West in 1999.
goairforcefalcons.com
No. 8 Air Force hosts No. 2 Alaska, Jan. 21-22
This Week: Air Force, ranked eighth in the nation, will host No. 2 Alaska, for a pair of dual meets, Saturday, Jan.21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range in the Cadet Gymnasium. Saturday's meet starts at 9 am MT while Sunday's will start at 8 am MT.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Opens Spring Season Hosting Rice
Air Force men's tennis opens the 2023 Spring season hosting Rice on Friday, Jan. 20, at the USAFA Indoor Tennis Courts in the Cadet Gym. Action begins at 5:30 pm MT. Live video stream and stats will be available for the match. Head coach Dan Oosterhous took a moment with...
KSBW.com
Wooden walkway at Asilomar State Beach destroyed by storm
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Officials are still dealing with storm damage at Asilomar State Beach. The wooden walkway between Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach and Asilomar is destroyed with the majority of the damage near the Pebble Beach side. A member of Pebble Beach Engineering department was on the...
Silicon Valley
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home
The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
New Times
San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning
They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
sfstandard.com
Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled
In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
Comments / 0