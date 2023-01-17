Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Northwestern
Norris University Center celebrates 50th anniversary with tributes, student performances and birthday cake
Fifty years to the day after its original dedication, about 100 community members gathered on the ground floor of Norris University Center to celebrate the building’s golden birthday. Administrators and Norris staff kicked off the Thursday afternoon event with a series of remarks on the building’s history, followed by...
Comments / 0