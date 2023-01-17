ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Davos 2023:U.S. envoy Kerry says 'time is running out', money needed to tackle climate change

 2 days ago
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday that time was running out for the world to tackle climate change and he was not convinced it would get to a low carbon economy in time to avoid the worst impacts for some of the most vulnerable people.

What was most needed to tackle climate change and to deliver a low carbon economy Kerry said was "money, money, money".

