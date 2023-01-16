SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”

