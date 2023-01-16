ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Associated Press

Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total. He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers. “He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

