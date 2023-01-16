SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win. “Overall, I feel like our team has kind of rallied around me, and I’m grateful for that,” Murray said. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Murray, the No. 4 pick in the draft from Iowa, became the first Kings rookie to record consecutive double-doubles since the 2018-19 season. “Keegan surprised me tonight,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He had a couple of moves that I’m really impressed with. I can’t wait to go back and watch. He had a couple of moves that I am in love with. I’m glad that he’s starting to show what he is capable of.”

