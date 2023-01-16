Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts
People across California are cleaning up wreckage and debris after nine atmospheric rivers drenched the state in just three weeks. President Biden surveyed some of that damage outside Santa Cruz yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We know some of the destruction is going to take years to...
NPR
Why the lights at a Massachusetts high school can't be turned off
THE SMITHS: (Singing) There is a light, and it never goes out. INSKEEP: Taxpayers are relieved to hear the necessary replacement parts have finally arrived and will be installed next month. The company says they will be sure to install a system override switch. It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023...
Comments / 0