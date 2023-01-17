RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — During the January 6 Ravenswood City Council meeting, five bids were received for the Veterans Park Playground Project. Those five bids included Flint Construction with a bid of $1,150,600 followed by Allen Stone Company at $1,077,000. United Construction Company Inc. came in with a bid of $1,192,503 and Grae-Con submitted $1,080,000. The final bid came from Phoenix Associates with the lowest bid of $832,394.

