ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Couple Survives Three Days at Sea—on a Paddleboard

A couple who ventured out to an Australian island for a “wilderness experience” got much more than they bargained for when they found themselves swept out to sea on paddleboards. The couple, said to be from Brisbane, had spent three days floating in shark-infested waters when they were finally spotted by a boater who noticed them “treading water,” The Guardian reports. “They just collapsed, they could hardly move. They were just absolutely buggered, the pair of them,” Lorne Benussi, the boater who rescued them, was quoted as saying. He said he’d heard screams for help and looked out into the...
People

Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica

"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
Marconews.com

WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew

Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
ALASKA STATE
gripped.com

Adam Ondra Climbs Five-Pitch 5.14a on Underground Wall

In December 2022, Adam Ondra made the first free ascent of an old aid climb in the Moravský Kras area of the Czech Republi called Příklepový Strop. It’s the hardest multi-pich in the country. The five-pitch 5.14a is found in the Macocha cave, a famous...
SPY

I Just Started Surfing And This is the Best Surf Gear I’ve Found for Beginners

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Learning to surf has given me a peek behind the proverbial curtain into the reality that is the surf scene. Before, when I thought about surfing, as many of you might, it was filled with laidback people, beautiful waves, longboards, and chill vibes. But what you don’t see is the true culture — the rules and the technical knowledge that go into, not just that lifestyle, but the sport itself. For example, it behooves you to research and learn about the swell,...
saltwatersportsman.com

2023 Boat Buyers Guide: Bay Boats

Bay boats were once considered practically anything you wouldn’t take outside the inlet. Today’s anglers expect them to be 19 to 23 feet, with a shallow deadrise of 12 to 14 degrees and a draft of under 14 inches—12 inches being ideal—and a freeboard of 18 to 22 inches at the transom.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy