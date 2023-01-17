Read full article on original website
Related
The Week contest: Ape song
This week's question: Males and females of a species of gibbon native to Southeast Asia have been observed singing duets in order to solidify social bonds. Come up with the title of a song that would suit the talents of these musically inclined apes. Click here to see the results of the most recent contest: Royal memoir How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Ape song" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Daily Evergreen
Album review: “Tourist History” Two Door Cinema Club, 2010
Mainstream music around the early 2010s saw an unusual trend. Certain songs from the depths of the indie and alternative scene randomly spiked up in popularity. Sleeper hits like “Sail” by AWOLNATION would take over two years before peaking at 17 on the Billboard 100. Out of this wave of sleeper hits, one album has not aged poorly in terms of quality.
Daily Evergreen
Movie Highlight: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Over the weekend I made the trek down to the movie theater to watch the new “Avatar” movie. I watched the first “Avatar” movie for the first time over the winter break. Being so late to the party on the highest-grossing movie of all time, I wanted to catch the hype train for the new movie and watch it in the theater to get the “full cinematic experience” by watching the movie in Dolby ATMOS.
Comments / 0