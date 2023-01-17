Read full article on original website
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Daily Evergreen
WSU faculty senate host guest speaker; benefits and athletics’ debt
In the first faculty senate meeting of 2023, questions and concerns arose from Luke Premo, College of Arts and Sciences Senate member and WSU anthropology professor, about budget and academic funding cuts to the senate board in the wake of WSU athletics not paying back their debt. “I was wondering...
Daily Evergreen
Black Student-Athlete Association connects, inspires WSU community
The Black Student-Athlete Association will be joining other organizations on Feb. 23 to participate in the Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Run to commemorate the life of Arbery, a Black man who was killed by two white men while jogging on Feb. 23, 2020 in Georgia. The event, which is open to everyone in the Pullman community, is one example of the advocacy done by the BSAA and the community of Black student-athletes and allies it creates.
Daily Evergreen
An hour of poetry for the National Day of Racial Healing
Students, faculty and audience members joined together on the National Day of Racial Healing for an hour of poetry readings from 1:45–2:45 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Among those that read were Campus Civic Poet Award winners and finalists, editors at student-led creative...
Daily Evergreen
Bite of the Palouse: Rico’s is actually good, no matter what I say
Rico’s is the perfect example of giving a restaurant a second chance. Among my friends, I was the loudest advocate against Rico’s and would try and curb our choice of food towards anywhere else. This all stemmed from one bad experience, accompanied by a subpar burger, which left a bad taste in my mouth as I left. But I could not stop my friends this time as they dragged me through the public house doors.
Daily Evergreen
Cougs give back to their Other Mother
Kristy Szablya has lived by that motto since the day she joined the official WSU Facebook group, “WSU Parents’ Chat Cafe.” Now, with the death of her husband, Steve, the Cougs she has helped for years are returning the favor. Mandy Bickert, a group administrator, said she...
Daily Evergreen
Food drive in honor of MLK raises over 700 pounds of food
Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service took place on Jan. 16, and Cougs have a variety of events and volunteer opportunities to choose from to celebrate all week. On Monday, the Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) held the Martin Luther King, Jr. Food Drive. All food donations collected during the food drive were split between the Community Action Center and the Cougar Food Pantry, according to the WSU Events website.
Daily Evergreen
“It’s one thing to be awake to the world, it’s another thing to act and do something”
For the last 29 years, the Latah County Human Rights Task Force has held a community breakfast to honor Martin Luther King Jr. This year, the breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Moscow Middle School. The task force hosted the breakfast virtually the last two years...
Daily Evergreen
WSU swim team heads to Utah
Coming off of a tough first weekend of 2023, the WSU swim team will try to put it in the rearview mirror as they head to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes Friday at the Utah Natatorium. WSU is going into the meet at 1-4 coming off of...
Daily Evergreen
Daylon Daily: In the Present
While being at home and spending time with family during Christmas break, my mind kept wandering to the final school year. I loved being home in California and spending time with family. Deep down, I know that I will spend the majority of my life back in the Bay Area, but I know that I have unfinished business.
Daily Evergreen
ASWSU discuss staff resignations and fills positions
Wednesday’s ASWSU meeting began with Chief of Staff Nuthaphol “Kody” Ongpituk’s resignation. ASWSU President Jacob Martinez read the resignation letter to the Senate board that briefly explained his decision to resign. “Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to be in this position this...
Daily Evergreen
Maxine Murphy wins first Conference Player of the Week Award
WSU has its first award winner of the young 2023 tennis season. Sophomore No. 1 Maxine Murphy took home the Pac-12 Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Award. It is the first time in her young career that she was given the honor and it comes off the back of her impressive performance in both singles and doubles action against Montana.
Daily Evergreen
Maxine Murphy looks to lead Cougs against the Bulldogs of Gonzaga
WSU tennis (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Pac-12’s most recent player of the week Maxine Murphy are preparing for their matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 West Coast) Sunday. In their most recent matchup, the Cougs continued their undefeated history against Montana in a clean 7-0 win. It...
Daily Evergreen
Trial to begin for former Pullman businessman accused of child molestation
A former downtown Pullman businessman is set to stand trial today in Whitman County Superior Court after being accused of child molestation in July. The trial will be at the Whitman County District Courthouse. Victor Hudak, 52, is facing felony 1st-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court, according to...
