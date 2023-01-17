The Black Student-Athlete Association will be joining other organizations on Feb. 23 to participate in the Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Run to commemorate the life of Arbery, a Black man who was killed by two white men while jogging on Feb. 23, 2020 in Georgia. The event, which is open to everyone in the Pullman community, is one example of the advocacy done by the BSAA and the community of Black student-athletes and allies it creates.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO