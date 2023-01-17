Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Look: NFL World Troubled By Tony Dungy's Comment
Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is one of the most publicly anti-gay figures in the sports world. And on Wednesday, he furthered that reputation with a concerning message on social media. The NFL broadcaster pushed a false narrative to oppose the recent push for a pro-LGBTQ bill. "That’s nothing. ...
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game
If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done. Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
atozsports.com
Trevor Lawrence made some comments about playing the Chiefs that he’ll likely regret
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made the mistake of talking some trash before playing the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Lawrence didn’t really direct any trash talk at the Chiefs players, but instead, he downplayed the impact that Kansas City fans will have at Arrowhead on Saturday afternoon. The...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
atozsports.com
One significant development has given the Cowboys a Super Bowl ceiling
The Dallas Cowboys completely dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round of the NFL Playoffs. Aside from the opening two possessions, it was all Cowboys from start to finish. Dak Prescott and the offense hit on all cylinders. Prescott put together one of the most impressive quarterback performances...
Snow in the Forecast for Multiple NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games
If you’re a fan of snow games during the NFL playoffs, this weekend might be right up your alley. Forecasts indicate we could see snow in multiple locations for the Divisional Round. Snow could potentially impact two NFL games this weekend, both in the AFC. Snow is in the...
nfltraderumors.co
Buccaneers Sign Three More Players To Futures Deals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed LB J.J. Russell and OT Michael Niese to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Tampa Bay also signed TE Dominique Dafney to a futures deal, per his agent David Canter. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Buccaneers:. DT...
San Antonio Brahmas 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)
Here's the XFL San Antonio Brahmas' schedule with a full list of their 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
Comments / 0