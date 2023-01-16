Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym
BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
wbrz.com
Teenager shot while walking to school Wednesday; former student arrested in recent muggings
BATON ROUGE - A teenager ran home for help after being shot by a former classmate who was trying to rob him on his way to school Wednesday morning. Police believe the 15-year-old victim was either walking to his bus stop or heading straight to his school, Broadmoor High when a teenage robber approached him with a gun.
wbrz.com
Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of...
wbrz.com
Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store
DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
wbrz.com
16-year-old robbery suspect accused of shooting former classmate appears in court
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old accused of shooting his former classmate appeared in juvenile court Friday, just days after his arrest in a pair of muggings targeting teens. Prosecutors are still deciding whether Aumarcus Videau, who just turned 16 last week, will have his case moved to adult court where he could face much more severe punishment. The teen is due back in juvenile court Feb. 10 after his attorney requested more time to prepare.
wbrz.com
Cafeteria worker accused of selling 'edible marijuana' to student, arrested in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD - A cafeteria worker was arrested Friday after allegedly selling drugs to a student at a Tangipahoa Parish high school. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it opened an investigation after learning a student bought "edible marijuana" from an employee at Sumner High School in Kentwood. Investigators identified Tymetrica...
wbrz.com
Baker rapper arrested for murder months after deadly armed robbery in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A rapper from the capital area was arrested for murder months after a shooting that left someone dead in Denham Springs last year. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Jarman King was arrested Thursday. The department said he is a rapper from Baker who also goes by the name "Monkey."
wbrz.com
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at restaurant on Nicholson Drive; helicopter circling the area
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant on Nicholson Drive Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Chinese Inn, located at 1710 Nicholson Drive. A helicopter was seen circling the area as officers...
wbrz.com
Police: One killed in double shooting at apartment building across from Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
wbrz.com
Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack. The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.
wbrz.com
Trucker booked for negligent homicide weeks after crash that killed 3 Southern band members
BATON ROUGE - A man who was behind the wheel of a semi truck that went off-road and killed three Southern University students while they were trying to change a tire along I-49 last month has been arrested in their deaths. Louisiana State Police told WBRZ on Friday that Clyde...
wbrz.com
Waitress charged with theft after allegedly writing in $600 tip on $25 receipt
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenage waitress after she allegedly tipped herself over $600 on a customer's less-than-$25 receipt. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant contacted deputies and said she had received a call from a customer claiming the customer was charged $680.15 on her $24.15 meal. The manager found that Rylee Francis, 19, was the waitress responsible for that specific receipt.
wbrz.com
Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
wbrz.com
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville that left 18-year-old dead
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies and detectives are investigating a reported fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Kennth Hathorn, 18, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
wbrz.com
Woman killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
wbrz.com
Courthouse in Tangipahoa Parish closed due to 'suspicious package,' officials given all-clear
AMITE - A courthouse in Tangipahoa Parish was evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered there. A large law enforcement presence was reported there, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, including the TPSO, Homeland Security, Amite City Police, and Louisiana State Police. Chief Jimmy Travis with the TPSO asked...
wbrz.com
Lawyer was wearing ankle monitor when he allegedly set ex's home on fire; brazen crime caught on camera
BATON ROUGE - A Texas-based lawyer is accused of repeatedly violating a protective order by harassing the mother of his child in a troubling pattern of behavior that culminated in him allegedly setting her home on fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door...
wbrz.com
Judge: Texas lawyer accused of setting ex's home on fire will stay jailed without bond
BATON ROUGE - Christian King, the lawyer accused of setting fire to his ex's home in a brazen arson attack caught on security video, is being held without bond and his charges were upgraded following a pre-trial hearing. King is a Texas-based lawyer accused of violating a protective order against...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence allegedly pistol-whipped woman, threatened to shoot her
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022. According to arrest paperwork, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell got in a fight with a woman he was seeing when he accused her of cheating on Sept. 25. Mitchell allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Documents say Mitchell then hit her in the face with the gun, causing a cut above her eye.
