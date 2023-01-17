ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting expert 'crystal balls' 8 prospects to Notre Dame

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There is no such thing as the off-season when it comes to college football. Although games won’t be played until late August, plenty is still occurring. The second signing period for the 2023 recruiting cycle opens in just a couple of weeks, the transfer portal seemingly never lets things sleep, and coaching changes can happen at any time.

Furthermore, recruiting for the 2024 class is all systems go. Notre Dame started this past weekend by blitzing the locals in Indiana and Chicagoland before hosting a huge recruiting weekend on campus. Now predictions for who the next Fighting Irish commitments might be are rolling in.

Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated and 247Sports is as respected of recruiting reporter/analyst as there is in Notre Dame football. He made nine crystal ball predictions for 2024 recruits on Monday (Jan. 16, 2023), eight of which he pegged to Notre Dame. Here is a little info on those eight Irish targets.

1

Bryce Young

Name: Bryce Young

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Charlotte Christian

Size: 6-5, 240 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9228

He may have the same name as the star Alabama quarterback who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, but he’s the son of legendary Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryant Young.

2

Styles Prescod

Name: Styles Prescod

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana)

Size: 6-6, 280 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .8907

3

Jacob Smith

Name: Jacob Smith

Position: Edge

High School: The Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut)

Size: 6-5, 225 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9507

He’s the twin brother of Jerod, who you’ll get to know in very short order.

4

Jerod Smith

Name: Jerod Smith

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: The Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut)

Size: 6-3, 265 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9181

5

Dorian Brew

Name: Dorian Brew

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Northmont (Ohio)

Size: 6-2, 185 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9743

*2025 recruiting class

6

Payton Pierce

Name: Payton Pierce

Position: Linebacker

High School: Lovejoy (Texas)

Size: 6-1, 225 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9356

Two other recruiting experts on 247Sports have Pierce crystal balled to Oklahoma.

7

Brauntae Johnson

Name: Brauntae Johnson

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: North Side (Ft. Wayne, Indiana)

Size: 6-3, 170 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9584

8

Justin Scott

Name: Justin Scott

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School: St. Ignatius (Chicago, Illinois)

Size: 6-5, 310 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 5-star, .9896

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

