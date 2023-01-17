Read full article on original website
thevalleyledger.com
Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo
The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Vineyard restaurant rebrands with new name in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A landmark Italian restaurant has taken on a new identity in Fountain Hill. The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 Fiot St., is now known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The Prosseda family took ownership of the beloved establishment in September 2021, and after a little more than...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
sanatogapost.com
Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing
OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
Bethlehem Food Co-Op grocery store hailed as ‘unicorn site’ closer to opening. Here’s when it’s expected.
What developers, board members and politicians are calling “the most important project in Bethlehem,” and a nonprofit organization is hailing as its “unicorn” project, is readying to open its doors this year. Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s grocery store is planned to anchor the first floor of a...
WFMZ-TV Online
New running festival coming to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to be One of the Best Getaway Spots in the Country
A Bucks County inn has been listed as one of the best places for a fun getaway, especially in an area known for its great vacation spots. Christine Koubek Flynn wrote about the local in for Arlington Magazine.
lehighvalleystyle.com
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 1.19–1.26
Easton Restaurant Week continues through Saturday, January 21. Enjoy curated menus at affordable and fixed prices from 20-plus restaurants in Downtown Easton and surrounding areas. Participants include Easton Wine Project, Maxim’s 22, Sette Luna, 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Ocean 235, Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine, The Bayou, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza and more. Click here for the full list!
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Iconic Fountain Hill auto shop and gas station to close after 87 years
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. — After nearly 90 years of tune-ups and tire changes, an automotive shop in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, is nearing its end as the owner puts the brakes on a decades-long career. Friedman's Service Center, offering auto repair and maintenance services as well as fuel sales...
WFMZ-TV Online
General store, selling local coffee, bulk food, artisan wares and more, coming soon to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for locally sourced coffee, bulk food, personal care products and more is coming soon to downtown Bethlehem. Homeland General Store, a coffeehouse and market specializing in goods for the home, body and soul, is expected to open in early March at 552 N. New St., owner Jessica Watson said.
buckscountyherald.com
See bodies donated to science in all their glory
Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
thevalleyledger.com
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF INDUSTRIAL HISTORY APPLAUDS THE RECOVERY OF AN HISTORIC STEAM BOILER
Lehigh University’s Office of Real Estate Services works with Front Street Allentown developer, Manhattan Building Company, to salvage a boiler which once provided steam for the famous President Pumping Engine. BETHLEHEM, PA – 122 years ago, Gottlieb Buehler acquired a steam boiler from the shuttered Friedensville, Lehigh County, zinc...
Regal Cinemas to shut down 3 local movie theatres amid bankruptcy
Cineworld plans to reject leases on Feb. 15 at 39 locations, including three in our area.
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Chamber Presents the State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk
The Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents “Allentown State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk”. The event is officially sold-out. During this event, Mayor Tuerk will share an update and vision for The City of Allentown while reflecting on the...
