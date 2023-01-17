ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo

The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant

An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New running festival coming to Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WHITEHALL, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 1.19–1.26

Easton Restaurant Week continues through Saturday, January 21. Enjoy curated menus at affordable and fixed prices from 20-plus restaurants in Downtown Easton and surrounding areas. Participants include Easton Wine Project, Maxim’s 22, Sette Luna, 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Ocean 235, Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine, The Bayou, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza and more. Click here for the full list!
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

See bodies donated to science in all their glory

Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown Chamber Presents the State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk

The Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents “Allentown State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk”. The event is officially sold-out. During this event, Mayor Tuerk will share an update and vision for The City of Allentown while reflecting on the...
ALLENTOWN, PA

