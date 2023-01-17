Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Colorado State sends SDSU into OT, falling in the finish
Returning from a thrilling overtime win against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, this past weekend, the Colorado State University men’s basketball team hosted San Diego State University tonight for a snow day white out. In an intense overtime battle, Colorado State fell short to San Diego in an 82-76 loss.
Coach Prime vaults Buffs into championship odds
The Buffs broke the bank landing Deion Sanders as their new football coach. Now, can everyone cash in?
cuindependent.com
CU Boulder discontinues controversial sports betting incentive
At Folsom Field, large banner advertisements promoting the sports betting company PointsBet’s slogan, “Do It Live,” are displayed across the stadium. The University of Colorado Boulder drew national scrutiny in November of 2022 for its partnership with PointsBet, a relationship which included incentives to encourage sports betting in the CU community.
Game-by-game breakdown, predictions for first CU Buffs season under Deion Sanders
Roughly 230 days until kickoff for the 2023 CU Buffs football season. But who’s counting?. Well, Deion Sanders probably is. The schedule for the first season under 'Coach Prime' is here and it looks packed with intriguing matchups — now that the Buffs are cool again. Let’s take...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school
DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Eckburg: A tuition increase is not the answer, students assemble
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University’s Board of Governors is planning a tuition increase for the coming year, which will continue to widen the gap between CSU’s costs and the national average for in- and out-of-state tuition.
Broomfield High football coach on administrative leave amid district investigation
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield High School's football coach Blair Hubbard is on administrative leave while Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) conducts an investigation, the district said on Wednesday. Broomfield Police (BPD) confirmed Thursday that they had conducted an investigation into Hubbard amid accusations of inappropriate behavior involving "several Broomfield...
denverite.com
Denver has struggled to clear streets after big snowstorms for a long time. Here’s why.
Denver’s streets were a mess. Cars bumped down icy, rutted roads. Citizens clamored for better plowing. City hall defended itself, saying its workers were doing their best. Yep, this happened after the sloppy snowstorm that hit Denver late last year (and perhaps it will again after this week’s dump). But a review of local newspaper archives shows it also happened in 2019, 2003, 1987, 1982, 1979, 1973, 1946, and almost certainly more years before and in between.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: Future CSU president announces BigCorp deal, students worry
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. New Colorado State University president-to-be, Bamy Barsons, announced her...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Denver
The United States of America has about three million natural and man-made lakes. These lakes are great for fishing. They also have stunning views and offer outdoor recreational experiences for people. The City of Denver in Colorado has only 18 public lakes. Many of Colorado’s lakes have a shallow depth. Even the largest lake in the city — Sloan’s Lake — is less than 10 feet deep. However, some of them are quite deep. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Denver.
Doug and Roger's Swine Song: Show goes on for lost and found pigs
Doug and Roger may have been the celebrities of the National Western Stock Show — but to pig judge Troy Sloan, they were hog numbers 3141 and 3342. Sloan awarded Doug (#3141) third place for the Duroc division. “I thought that pig was stout and sound,” he said.
'Plow the damn roads': Frustrations boil over as Denver promises to plow side streets with snowstorm coming
In preparation for Tuesday night's incoming snowstorm, Denver announced that it will deploy its small plows to side streets, a decision that brings up a history of tension between the city and its residents over how to keep roadways clear and safe. The winter storm expected to roll in Tuesday...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Plans to phase out mandatory assistant graduate fees now underway
With the start of the spring semester, Colorado State University rolled out its plan to phase out mandatory fees for graduate assistants, starting with 50% of fees covered this semester. The plan is to gradually cover the mandatory fees of graduate teaching assistants, graduate support assistants and graduate research assistants...
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
coloradosun.com
Opinion: When Denver temperatures plunged below zero, my heat pump kept my home at 70
My electric heat pump kept my house warm on Denver’s coldest day in 60 years without burning natural gas. Ditching gas for electricity is also cutting my Xcel bill and fighting climate change. Now, millions in funding through Denver’s relaunched Climate Action Rebate program and the federal government’s Inflation...
Comments / 0