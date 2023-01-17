Read full article on original website
Related
ocj.com
Baldridge nominated as next Ohio Director of Agriculture
Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. State Representative Brian Baldridge is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 90th House District, which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto Counties and eastern Brown County.
ocj.com
Cover crop value
What value do cover crops bring to a farm field? As the old saying goes: There are a 1000 ways to skin a cat! Please do not take that literally. I came across two sources that try to put a value on cover crops for their farms. Rulon farms in...
ocj.com
Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War
The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
ocj.com
Ohio leaves its mark on AFBF policy
At the 104th American Farm Bureau Annual Convention earlier this month, Ohio Farm Bureau member-approved policies were shared with AFBF delegates for consideration. “We had several policies that came from Ohio and were adopted as part of the delegate session,” said Brandon Kern, senior director of state and national policy with Ohio Farm Bureau. “More importantly, the issues we brought to the table were substantive policy, based on experiences that we have had in Ohio.”
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 20, 2023
Colder air takes control today over Ohio. We are behind our frontal boundary. Winds may stay strong through the day, but should subside later. While we expect a lot of clouds, sunshine can break through at times, and we should see better clearing potential for the late afternoon and especially this evening. We can not rule out a few flurries in NE Ohio, a product of the lake. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow, but clouds build back in overnight tomorrow night.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip
Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Comments / 0