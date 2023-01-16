ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gary Neville insists Liverpool are enduring the type of 'dip' that even Sir Alex Ferguson suffered in his prime - and insists 'unbelievable' Jurgen Klopp can transform the club if he's given £250m to spend

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continue love-hate relationship by enjoying kick-about on the Etihad pitch moments before Tottenham take on Manchester City in decisive game in the Premier League

Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continued their love-hate relationship by enjoying a kick-about on the Etihad pitch prior to Tottenham's clash with Manchester City. The Brazilian forward and the former Liverpool defender have not always seen eye-to-eye, with the feud perhaps peaking when Richarlison told Carragher to 'wash your mouth before you talk about me' last May.
chatsports.com

Lewis Hamilton is not currently part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United despite their close friendship and the British F1 star - and lifelong Arsenal fan - seeking to get involved in ownership of sports teams

Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is not currently active in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's move to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe has entered the bidding for United as one of the UK's richest men looks to complete a takeover of the club he supported as a boy. The 70-year-old...
chatsports.com

Liam Smith fears his brothers having to tell him to quit, as he goes into his fight against Chris Eubank Jr which has been overshadowed by the Merseysider's homophobic comments in the build-up to the Manchester Arena clash

The predominantly Mersey crowd in the Manchester Arena will not care one jot that their hero Liam Smith has subjected Chris Eubank Jr to false homophobic insinuations before Saturday's watershed fight for both of them. Nor that his opponent was finally goaded by c-word insults into responding by accusing the...
chatsports.com

Liverpool are unlikely to make a bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount despite admiring the midfielder - with Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes priority targets... and officials expect the England man to sign a new deal

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Although the Anfield club admire the 24-year-old, they are prioritising summer moves for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Wolves' Matheus Nunes. They also expect Chelsea to eventually reach agreement with Mount over a new contract. Liverpool are unlikely...
chatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is urging Jude Bellingham to reject Real Madrid and Liverpool to stay in Germany, rather than following the trend of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is urging Jude Bellingham to reject interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid to stay in Germany. England midfielder Bellingham has been subject of high-profile interest form numerous clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool thought to be among the front-runners for the youngster's services.
chatsports.com

TRANSFER NEWS RECAP: Arsenal agree £27m deal to sign Brighton star Leandro Trossard as West Ham 'complete the £15m signing' of Aston Villa striker Danny Ings

Follow Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours throughout the January window. And that's a wrap! Thanks for joining Sportsmail's Transfer News Live. You can continue to find all the latest sport news via the homepage, with live coverage of Manchester United and Tottenham to...
chatsports.com

Leicester complete the £17m signing of defender Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen, as boss Brendan Rodgers bolsters his defensive options to avoid a relegation battle

Leicester City have completed the £17million signing of defender Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen to bolster their options. The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2028 and is a huge addition with Brendan Rodgers side's enduring a miserable season. The Foxes are currently sitting just...
chatsports.com

JACK GAUGHAN: It seems unthinkable - but should Man City drop Haaland? Elite coaches across Europe give their verdict on whether Pep should leave his star striker out against Tottenham

There is a slight absurdity to the big questions surrounding Manchester City at the moment. Since the weekend defeat at Old Trafford, the focus on the blunting of their collective edge has been laid squarely on the sharpest tool at their disposal. Erling Haaland: does he make City worse? In...
chatsports.com

Arsenal 'plan shock loan move for Eduardo Camavinga' with Mikel Arteta eager to sign the talented Real Madrid youngster on a temporary basis to help the Gunners' title quest while West Ham's Declan Rice remains the club's No 1 summer target in midfield

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a shock loan move for Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners want to bring in the midfielder on a temporary basis to help their push for the Premier League title. Camavinga joined Real in 2021, but the 20-year-old hasn't been...
chatsports.com

Arsenal in pole position to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda after moving ahead of Newcastle in the race for his signature... with the Gunners looking to replace Cedric Soares before allowing him to join Fulham

Arsenal have moved ahead of Newcastle in the race to sign right-back Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid. Newcastle held talks with the teenage defender earlier this week, but a move to the Emirates Stadium now appears more likely. Fresneda‘s agents are due to conduct further talks in London next week...
chatsports.com

Michael Olise's deadpan celebration against Man United was not the first time he's been muted after a late goal... his hilarious interview after scoring a 94th-minute winner at West Ham was also painfully subdued

Michael Olise's stunning equaliser against Manchester United on Wednesday made the headlines - but not just for the beauty of his inch-perfect free-kick in added time. The young midfielder also drew attention for his lack of celebration following the goal, which snatched his side a much-needed point against a rampant United side.
chatsports.com

Frank Lampard refuses to blame Everton's failure to sign a striker for leaving him on the brink of the sack... with the Toffees set to go up against January target Danny Ings when they face fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday

Frank Lampard, Danny Ings, West Ham United, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Goodison Park, Aston Villa. Frank Lampard has refused to blame Everton's failure to sign a striker for his job being on the line and insists he's given his all. Another defeat at West Ham could spell the end...
chatsports.com

Tottenham star Richarlison ESCAPES retrospective action from the FA for his heated exchange with Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the north London derby

Aaron Ramsdale, Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur, The Football Association (The FA), Aaron Ramsey. Richarlison will avoid an FA charge for his altercation with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the final whistle of Sunday’s North London Derby. Tottenham forward Richarlison aggressively approached Ramsey, who appeared to be taunting Spurs fans following...
chatsports.com

Leicester make approach to sign FC Copenhagen left-back Viktor Kristiansen for £17million... as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his defence to stave off the threat of relegation

Brendan Rodgers, F.C. København, Leicester City Football Club, Viktor Løth Forsmann Kristiansen, Jacinda Ardern. Leicester are discussing the £17million transfer of defender Viktor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen. Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in reinforcements this month with the Foxes sitting just two points above the relegation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy