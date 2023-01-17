“This tournament doesn’t change anything” – Dominic Thiem excited for strong season despite loss to Rublev in Australia

Read full article on original website
Australian Open: Rublev wins, to meet Evans in third round
Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open by defeating Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Rublev, ranked No 6 in the world, will play No 25 seed Dan Evans for a spot in the...
Barbora Krejcikova reaches round of 16 without the loss of a set
Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the No 20 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Australian Open by defeating Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Friday night. Krejcikova, ranked No 23, will play the winner of the match between American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, and Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk next.
Australian Open: Tsitsipas books spot in third round, win an easy win vs. Hijikata
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 3 seed, won against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 4, will play the winner of the match between Tallon Griekspoor and No 32 seed Botic Van...
“The intensity of the pain worsened” : Djokovic “worried” before third round
Novak Djokovic needed some additional medical treatment during his second-round match at the Australian Open against France’s Enzo Couacaud – and revealed to broadcasters afterwards that the hamstring problem he is suffering is getting worse. “To be honest it’s not good at all,” he told Eurosport’s Barbara Schett....
“It ends in a bit of a farce” – Andy Murray on his 4 AM finish at Australian Open
Andy Murray played for five hours and 45 minutes on Thursday-night-turned-Friday-morning, his epic victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis ending at 4:05 AM just hours before the Melbourne sunrise. The Scot was elated to win but also – clearly – heavily fatigued. “It’s obviously amazing to win the match, but...
“They can see that the media are publicly lynching me” : Djokovic furious after the Eurosport x toilet break incident
Following his win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic addressed the issue of incorrect reporting by Eurosport about his toilet break in his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena. Across their social media, Eurosport posted video footage of Novak taking the toilet break...
Injured Nadal: “I can’t say I’m not destroyed mentally, because I would be lying”
Rafael Nadal admitted that he was “destroyed mentally” after he suffered a left hip injury during his second-round exit from the Australian Open on Wednesday. The Spaniard said he hoped to be back on court as soon as possible, because the idea of being out for a lengthy period of time was too tough to contemplate.
10:34 in two rounds – recent history shows that the odds are against a deep Andy Murray run in Australia
Andy Murray, the magic man, has done nothing but inspire across his first two matches at the 2023 Australian Open. The brave-hearted, never-say-die pugilist has astounded fans with his will to compete and his passion for the sport. Yes, this is the man that had supposedly struck his last ball in anger in Melbourne way back in 2019, before the hip resurfacing and the long – too long? – arduous climb back into the top-100.
Australian Open: Kostyuk into third round, next match againt Pegula
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk defeated Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Kostyuk, ranked No 61, will play American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, next. The 20-year-old Ukrainian validates her win against American Amanda Anisimova, the No 28 seed (6-3, 6-4).
Australian Open: Vekic upsets 18th seed Samsonova to reach third round
Croat Donna Vekic reached the third round of the Australian Open by beating Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 18 seed, 6-3, 6-0 at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Vekic, a former top 20 player now ranked No 64, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Russian Anastasia Potapova next.
Tsitsipas defeats Griekspoor to set Sinner clash in round of 16
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 3 seed, beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday night. Tsitsipas, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 15 seed, next. Tsitsipas 4-1 vs Sinner. The...
Australian Open: Hurkacz survives to Sonego in five sets
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 10 seed, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open by winning against Italian Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Hurkacz delivers 🙌@HubertHurkacz wins 3-6 7-6 2-6 6-3 6-3 a five set battle v Sonego. #AusOpen...
Australian Open: Bautista Agut comes back to reach third round
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, overhauled American qualifier Brandon Holt 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Bautista Agut, ranked No 25, will face the winner of the match between Andy Murray and Australian...
Australian Open: Cerundolo wins against Moutet
Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 28 seed, edged out Frenchman Corentin Moutet 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to move into the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Cerundolo, ranked No 29, will play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 6 seed, next. Ahead of his victory, the...
Popy, Australia, Fritz – Everything you always wanted to know about Alexei Popyrin (but never had the time to find out)
You can follow Alexei Popyrin on Twitter and Instagram. Alexei Popyrin is a professional tennis player from Australia. He was born on August 5, 1999, in Sydney, Australia. Aged eight, he moved to Dubai for two years due to his father’s work. In 2010, his family moved to Alicante, Spain, where Alex de Minaur was his neighbour.
Norrie out, Lehecka moves into last 16
Czech Jiri Lehecka won against No 11 seed Cameron Norrie 6-7 (8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. Lehecka got his revenge for a three-set defeat in the Auckland round of 16 earlier this month. Lehecka, ranked...
Australian Open: Medvedev through to third round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 7 seed, won against Australian wildcard John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday night. Medvedev, ranked No 8, will play the winner of the match between American Sebastian Korda, the No 29 seed,...
Australian Open: Gauff extends winning streak to 8; meets Ostapenko next
Coco Gauff defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. The 18-year-old American has yet to drop a set this fortnight, having also beaten Czech Katerina Siniakova (6-1, 6-4) and Emma Raducanu (6-3, 7-6 (4)) in straight sets in her first two rounds.
Australian Open: 30th seed Davidovich Fokina bows out in second round
Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 30 seed, was knocked out of the Australian Open on Thursday by American Tommy Paul. Paul, ranked No 35 in the world, defeated Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4 to move into the third round at Melbourne Park. Paul will face the...
Australian Open: Dimitrov makes third round dismantling Djere
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 27 seed, defeated Serb Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday night. Dimitrov, ranked No 28, will play the winner of the match between French qualifier Enzo Couacaud and Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, next.
