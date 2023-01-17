“This tournament doesn’t change anything” – Dominic Thiem excited for strong season despite loss to Rublev in Australia

Andy Murray, the magic man, has done nothing but inspire across his first two matches at the 2023 Australian Open. The brave-hearted, never-say-die pugilist has astounded fans with his will to compete and his passion for the sport. Yes, this is the man that had supposedly struck his last ball in anger in Melbourne way back in 2019, before the hip resurfacing and the long – too long? – arduous climb back into the top-100.

20 HOURS AGO