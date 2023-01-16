Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
North Texas’ 2023 housing market will be ‘mirror image’ of last year, expert predicts
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The U.S. economy is heading into an almost certain recession this year, and for the housing market, the recession is here. But a national recession won’t wallop Dallas-Fort Worth as...
luxury-houses.net
Seeking For $4.3 Million, This Custom Built Modern Home in Dallas Texas Is An Entertainer’s Dream With Waterfront And Beautifully Maintained Landscape
12464 Breckenridge Dr Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 12464 Breckenridge Dr, Dallas, Texas sits on over 9.700 square feet of land plot with waterfront and beautifully maintained landscape with full amenities, bringing the dream life for the owner. This Home in Dallas offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.768 square feet of living space. To know more about 12464 Breckenridge Dr, please contact Forrest Gregg (Phone: 214 814 8100) and Richard Pratt (Phone: 617 862 8482) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market
DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In Dallas
The upcoming restaurant joins three other locations in the market together with the recent Fort Worth opening in November 2022. The upcoming location will bring the chain’s world-famous signature menu, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken that tastes delicious, and flavorful to more residents in its home market.
fox4news.com
Plano man out thousands of dollars in travel expenses after Southwest Airlines post-Christmas meltdown
PLANO, Texas - Southwest's CEO sent an update on Monday saying about 90% of refunds have been completed. Some say they're still waiting with little word on any reimbursement. For Dan Dunham of Plano, a trip to the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception game with his son was supposed to be a real touchdown. Instead, it was littered with interference.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
fox4news.com
Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage
Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage. After his story aired on FOX 4, Dan Dunham received a very detailed personal update with information specific to his case about getting reimbursed for thousands of dollars in extra travel expenses after being stranded by the Southwest Airlines outage in December.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch
A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
dallasexpress.com
Bonchon Opening Fourth Dallas Location
Bonchon recently announced that it has finalized another franchise development agreement that will add a fourth location in Dallas. The much-loved Korean fried chicken restaurant, which has locations in The Colony, Addison, Frisco, and Fort Worth, will add the upcoming Dallas Bonchon restaurant set to open in fall 2023. Bonchon...
CandysDirt.com
After a Fantastic Remodel, This Westcliff Home on Ranier Court is Just Right
Sometimes previewing homes for Tarrant County Tuesday is like the story of Goldilocks and the three bears. Hang with me here. The homes that are truly over the top, not only absurdly priced but ostentatious in design and style, those are the bowls of porridge that are too hot. Then...
Wellington Daily News
B&B Hits Dallas
Local fashionistas from Bay & Brielle were in Texas to browse and buy the latest trends at the Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market held at the Dallas Market Center. Open only to certified retail buyers, manufacturers, and industry professionals, the Dallas Market Center is the largest market in the US. The building boasts 15 floors with over 700 booths of temporary exhibitors and 250 permanent showrooms filled with racks of samples just waiting to be purchased.
dallasexpress.com
Luxury Bus Adds Dallas-to-SA Route
Dallas-based premium travel company Vonlane is set to add a new route from Dallas to San Antonio. The non-stop route, which includes Vonlane’s signature cabin services and amenities, will become available to travelers beginning February 10, according to The Dallas Morning News. Vonlane’s luxury bus service will transport passengers...
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
Valentines Day 2023: Romantic Spots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Reunion Tower - with its unparalleled views of the downtown Dallas Skyline - usually leads the list of romantic spots in the city, but not this year! Its restaurant is closed for renovations. So where will cupid go for a breathtaking scene to spend a quiet moment?
dallasexpress.com
Dallas May Offer Refunds for Missed Trash
The City of Dallas may compensate some residents for missed garbage and recycling pickups. After a trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5, several residents said the City failed to collect their trash for the entire month, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the street, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Comments / 0