Seeking For $4.3 Million, This Custom Built Modern Home in Dallas Texas Is An Entertainer’s Dream With Waterfront And Beautifully Maintained Landscape

12464 Breckenridge Dr Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 12464 Breckenridge Dr, Dallas, Texas sits on over 9.700 square feet of land plot with waterfront and beautifully maintained landscape with full amenities, bringing the dream life for the owner. This Home in Dallas offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.768 square feet of living space. To know more about 12464 Breckenridge Dr, please contact Forrest Gregg (Phone: 214 814 8100) and Richard Pratt (Phone: 617 862 8482) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market

DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
DALLAS, TX
Madoc

Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In Dallas

The upcoming restaurant joins three other locations in the market together with the recent Fort Worth opening in November 2022. The upcoming location will bring the chain’s world-famous signature menu, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken that tastes delicious, and flavorful to more residents in its home market.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage

Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage. After his story aired on FOX 4, Dan Dunham received a very detailed personal update with information specific to his case about getting reimbursed for thousands of dollars in extra travel expenses after being stranded by the Southwest Airlines outage in December.
PLANO, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch

A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bonchon Opening Fourth Dallas Location

Bonchon recently announced that it has finalized another franchise development agreement that will add a fourth location in Dallas. The much-loved Korean fried chicken restaurant, which has locations in The Colony, Addison, Frisco, and Fort Worth, will add the upcoming Dallas Bonchon restaurant set to open in fall 2023. Bonchon...
DALLAS, TX
Wellington Daily News

B&B Hits Dallas

Local fashionistas from Bay & Brielle were in Texas to browse and buy the latest trends at the Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market held at the Dallas Market Center. Open only to certified retail buyers, manufacturers, and industry professionals, the Dallas Market Center is the largest market in the US. The building boasts 15 floors with over 700 booths of temporary exhibitors and 250 permanent showrooms filled with racks of samples just waiting to be purchased.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Luxury Bus Adds Dallas-to-SA Route

Dallas-based premium travel company Vonlane is set to add a new route from Dallas to San Antonio. The non-stop route, which includes Vonlane’s signature cabin services and amenities, will become available to travelers beginning February 10, according to The Dallas Morning News. Vonlane’s luxury bus service will transport passengers...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas May Offer Refunds for Missed Trash

The City of Dallas may compensate some residents for missed garbage and recycling pickups. After a trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5, several residents said the City failed to collect their trash for the entire month, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the street, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
