Read full article on original website
Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian
LTTE: My summer at CSU Spur, Hydro facility opening
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: Future CSU president announces BigCorp deal, students worry
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. New Colorado State University president-to-be, Bamy Barsons, announced her...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Eckburg: A tuition increase is not the answer, students assemble
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University’s Board of Governors is planning a tuition increase for the coming year, which will continue to widen the gap between CSU’s costs and the national average for in- and out-of-state tuition.
Comments / 0