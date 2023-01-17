Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Go Behind the Scenes at Servpro Fort Collins…
When disaster strikes, these managers are behind the scenes making sure they are here to. help “like it never even happened”. Our crew is determined to fix any problem you might have. Their main goal is to create an easy, fast, and stress free environment for you during...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Eckburg: A tuition increase is not the answer, students assemble
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University’s Board of Governors is planning a tuition increase for the coming year, which will continue to widen the gap between CSU’s costs and the national average for in- and out-of-state tuition.
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: Future CSU president announces BigCorp deal, students worry
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. New Colorado State University president-to-be, Bamy Barsons, announced her...
1310kfka.com
Cancellation and Closure list for Northern Colorado – Wednesday, 1/18/2023
All Aims Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, 1/18. Front Range Community College Remote learning only. All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18. IBMC College: Fort Collins Closed. IBMC College: Greeley Closed. Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J Closed. Larimer County Government Opening at...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Elevated levels of meth found at Littleton library
Elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination were discovered in bathrooms at Bemis Public Library, the City of Littleton confirmed in a press release on Wednesday after proactive testing was conducted recently. The library was closed until further notice on Thursday for further testing and decontamination throughout the entire building.This comes after libraries in Boulder and Englewood also dealt with recent discoveries of meth contamination. According to the city's press release, facilities staff members tested the bathrooms and ventilation systems at Bemis Public Library after the contaminations in Boulder and Englewood were reported. "The findings indicate elevated levels requiring professional decontamination in the...
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Daily Record
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
lovgov.org
Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Jan. 8, 2023
City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
Rocky Mountain Collegian
LTTE: My summer at CSU Spur, Hydro facility opening
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
Denver Public Schools explains snow-day decision
Snow had barely started accumulating Tuesday night in Denver when district officials announced a snow day for Wednesday.
glendalecherrycreek.com
I’m A Friend Of Bill’s
Bill Wilson, in the world of recovery founded Alcoholics Anonymous, now known as AA, and one of the codes to know a fellow alcoholic was to ask them; “Are you a friend of Bill’s?” Bill Wilson set the stage for so many of us afflicted by the disease of alcoholism and drug addiction, always remembering that alcohol is a drug.
St. Vrain Valley parents want snow days back
One school district in Boulder County opted for online remote learning instead of a snow day.
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023
(Denver, Colo.) Carriers at Denver International Airport are adding new routes to vacation hot spots in 2023 and increasing the number of flights to Europe to keep pace with heightened summer travel demand.
Doug and Roger's Swine Song: Show goes on for lost and found pigs
Doug and Roger may have been the celebrities of the National Western Stock Show — but to pig judge Troy Sloan, they were hog numbers 3141 and 3342. Sloan awarded Doug (#3141) third place for the Duroc division. “I thought that pig was stout and sound,” he said.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Denver buys another homeless hotel
The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
