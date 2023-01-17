ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Go Behind the Scenes at Servpro Fort Collins…

When disaster strikes, these managers are behind the scenes making sure they are here to. help “like it never even happened”. Our crew is determined to fix any problem you might have. Their main goal is to create an easy, fast, and stress free environment for you during...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Eckburg: A tuition increase is not the answer, students assemble

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University’s Board of Governors is planning a tuition increase for the coming year, which will continue to widen the gap between CSU’s costs and the national average for in- and out-of-state tuition.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Seriously: Future CSU president announces BigCorp deal, students worry

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. New Colorado State University president-to-be, Bamy Barsons, announced her...
1310kfka.com

Cancellation and Closure list for Northern Colorado – Wednesday, 1/18/2023

All Aims Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, 1/18. Front Range Community College Remote learning only. All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18. IBMC College: Fort Collins Closed. IBMC College: Greeley Closed. Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J Closed. Larimer County Government Opening at...
GREELEY, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Elevated levels of meth found at Littleton library

Elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination were discovered in bathrooms at Bemis Public Library, the City of Littleton confirmed in a press release on Wednesday after proactive testing was conducted recently. The library was closed until further notice on Thursday for further testing and decontamination throughout the entire building.This comes after libraries in Boulder and Englewood also dealt with recent discoveries of meth contamination. According to the city's press release, facilities staff members tested the bathrooms and ventilation systems at Bemis Public Library after the contaminations in Boulder and Englewood were reported. "The findings indicate elevated levels requiring professional decontamination in the...
LITTLETON, CO
lovgov.org

Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Jan. 8, 2023

City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
LOVELAND, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

LTTE: My summer at CSU Spur, Hydro facility opening

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.
FORT COLLINS, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

I’m A Friend Of Bill’s

Bill Wilson, in the world of recovery founded Alcoholics Anonymous, now known as AA, and one of the codes to know a fellow alcoholic was to ask them; “Are you a friend of Bill’s?” Bill Wilson set the stage for so many of us afflicted by the disease of alcoholism and drug addiction, always remembering that alcohol is a drug.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver buys another homeless hotel

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO

