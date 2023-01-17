ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
The Center Square

Eastpointe mayor blames residents for crime

(The Center Square) - After being sued for violating the First Amendment, Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens spent 15 minutes at Tuesday's council meeting airing her grievances against the public. Owens complained that at a previous meeting, her daughter heard a member of the public criticizing her. "You can never say the mayor disappointed you,” Owens said. "You all disappoint me. Don't blame the mayor for your city, blame yourselves, because...
EASTPOINTE, MI

