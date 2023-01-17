Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Healthcare Alliance For The Uninsured Helps Oklahomans Without Coverage Get Medical Care
According to Health Alliance for the Uninsured (HAU), around 500,000 Oklahomans do not have health insurance. Jeanean Jones, executive director for Health Alliance for the Uninsured, wants those without coverage to know there is care available. "There is hope and help for Oklahomans who are uninsured. The emergency room does...
Warm January days lead to issues for Oklahoma allergy sufferers
These warm January days have been nice, but come with a cost for many allergy sufferers.
News On 6
Local Convenience Store Gives Gas Cards To Parents For Sick Children
You’ve probably seen the Domino gas stations around the state, but this Oklahoma company is not just providing gas. “We span most of the state, if you start at the east end to the west end you’ll pass a domino,” said Dustin Kreizenbeck, director of operations for Domino C-stores.
National drug shortages impacting NWA pharmacies
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say national drug shortages are being felt here in Arkansas. Gary Davis has been the owner and head pharmacist at Sterling Drug in Prairie Grove for more than 50 years, and he said he’s never seen shortages like this before. When it comes to prescription drugs, Davis said is […]
KOCO
Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
Oklahoma Health Experts Offer Tips On COVID-19 Care For Patients 65 & Older
Oklahoma health experts say anyone 65 or older is currently at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19. The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition says it's important for older patients who get COVID to get appropriate care. News On 6's Ryan Gillin was live on Wednesday morning with details.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections announces million-dollar investment to recruit medical professionals
Combined, Integris Health and OU Health are eliminating 300 positions, but hope may be on the horizon.
KOCO
Oklahoma Department of Corrections recruiting healthcare workers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections stepped up efforts to recruit healthcare workers amid staffing shortages inside jails across the state. The Department of Corrections serves more than 21,000 inmates, and now it is feeling the strain of caring for their medical needs. It has 75 open positions for nurses, lab techs and other medical jobs.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
OKDHS names new Director of Child Welfare Services
Tricia Howell has been named Director of Child Welfare Services by Dr. Deborah Shropshire, Oklahoma Human Services Director.
Unfavorable market conditions lead to healthcare layoffs
Rising costs nationwide are part of the reason Oklahoma hospitals are slashing staff. Over the last week, two major hospital systems have cut 300 positions.
OSDH: Almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.
KOCO
Oklahomans can view green comet that hasn't been seen in 50,000 years soon
Bring out your binoculars, because a rare celestial body will soon streak across the Oklahoma night sky. The comet, which is referred to as the green comet, has not been seen in 50,000 years and should be visible Thursday night around midnight until Friday morning. You can look to the...
KTUL
Ryan Walters says Oklahoma will have most 'expansive' school choice, stirring controversy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new video from the state superintendent Ryan Walters declares that Oklahoma will have the most "expansive" school choice program in the country. Ryan Walters explained his point on Twitter Thursday morning. This means Walters wants Oklahomans to be able to use taxpayer money if...
Senator files bills to support Oklahoma veterans
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
OG&E announces fifth rate hike in a year
Another day, another OG&E rate hike. Well, at least that's how many Oklahomans were feeling when they opened up their emails on Tuesday. The utility provider announced an increase of $5.46 effective this month.
kiwaradio.com
Social Security increase followed by increase in scams
IARN — The Social Security increase for 2023 is welcome news for seniors, but it’s already being followed by an increase in scam attempts. Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments are increasing 8.7 percent in 2023. This is the annual cost-of-living adjustment required by law, according to AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
KXII.com
OHP zeroing in on distracted drivers in Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is conducting a special emphasis on distracted driving during the last two weeks of January, dedicated to and inspired by Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver on Jan. 31, 2015. In a Facebook post, OHP said Dees and another...
Comments / 0