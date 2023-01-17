ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Healthcare Alliance For The Uninsured Helps Oklahomans Without Coverage Get Medical Care

According to Health Alliance for the Uninsured (HAU), around 500,000 Oklahomans do not have health insurance. Jeanean Jones, executive director for Health Alliance for the Uninsured, wants those without coverage to know there is care available. "There is hope and help for Oklahomans who are uninsured. The emergency room does...
KOCO

Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Department of Corrections recruiting healthcare workers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections stepped up efforts to recruit healthcare workers amid staffing shortages inside jails across the state. The Department of Corrections serves more than 21,000 inmates, and now it is feeling the strain of caring for their medical needs. It has 75 open positions for nurses, lab techs and other medical jobs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
kiwaradio.com

Social Security increase followed by increase in scams

IARN — The Social Security increase for 2023 is welcome news for seniors, but it’s already being followed by an increase in scam attempts. Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments are increasing 8.7 percent in 2023. This is the annual cost-of-living adjustment required by law, according to AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl.
KXII.com

OHP zeroing in on distracted drivers in Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is conducting a special emphasis on distracted driving during the last two weeks of January, dedicated to and inspired by Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver on Jan. 31, 2015. In a Facebook post, OHP said Dees and another...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy