Michigan Daily
Michigan embraces opportunity against No. 1 Penn State
Last season, Michigan stunned the wrestling world, defeating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. But those shockwaves cooled as the Nittany Lions got the last laugh, securing the 2022 NCAA Championship. Once again tasked with proving they can wrestle at the highest level, the Wolverines are knocking on the doorstep.
Michigan Daily
Michigan routs Rutgers, 81-58, behind potent trio
A “three-headed monster” isn’t a fun obstacle for anyone to face. The Wolverines’ dynamic trio of fifth-year wing Leigha Brown, graduate forward Emily Kiser and sophomore guard Laila Phelia earned that moniker from Iowa coach Lisa Bluder in a Jan. 7 loss to the Hawkeyes. But the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s opponents have been dealing with that onslaught all year long.
Michigan Daily
Timeout adjustments kickstart Michigan’s dominance in win over Rutgers
After watching a Rutgers pull-up jumper drop through the net with just over eight minutes to go in the first half, shrinking the Scarlet Knights’ deficit to just three points, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico called timeout. During the break, Barnes Arico focused her discussion around stepping up the...
Michigan Daily
In loss, Michigan fails to dominate in the paint and on the boards
COLLEGE PARK — 18 days ago, against Maryland, the Michigan men’s basketball team looked its strongest. It attacked the basket, bullied opponents in box-outs and demonstrated how much it wanted to win. On Thursday — against the Terrapins once again — it fell short of that.
Michigan Daily
Michigan controls Tennessee in electric top-10 showdown
After the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team secured the doubles point with No. 1 pair Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young to win their set 6-3, followed by No. 2 pair Patrick Maloney and Ondrej Styler winning their set 6-4, the Wolverines (2-0 overall) rode through three of four completed singles matches to handily beat No. 6 Tennessee (4-1 overall), 4-1.
Michigan Daily
Maddie Nolan moves into 10th place on Michigan’s all-time 3-pointer list
Clinging to a one-point lead against Michigan State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a spark. Following a Spartans miss, senior guard Maddie Nolan hit an important 3-pointer to pad the Wolverines’ lead. The dagger cushioned the Michigan advantage, which they never surrendered in a 70-55...
Michigan Daily
After benching, Terrance Williams II seeks redemption
Just 21 seconds into the second half against Northwestern, the Michigan men’s basketball team called on its bench. After junior forward Terrance Williams II allowed a Wildcat to snatch an offensive rebound out of his hand and subsequently fouled him, Michigan coach Juwan Howard made a substitution, benching the starter and captain.
Michigan Daily
Adam Wooten, Michigan men’s gymnastics have goals for glory in young season
Championship caliber teams need strong leadership in their pursuit of greatness. Whether it comes from a player or coach, it’s a vital component for any team working to be the best. For the Michigan men’s gymnastics team, that’s senior Adam Wooten. A two time All-American, Wooten finished...
Michigan Daily
Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan
Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
Michigan Daily
Michigan wrestling proves its mettle against Wisconsin
Entering its second Big Ten dual meet of the season, the No. 3 ranked Michigan wrestling team carried the weight of expectations on its shoulders. As evidenced by their ranking, the Wolverines were held in high regard by their NCAA peers. They had dispatched every team they faced prior to Sunday’s matchup, including two wins over top-25 teams. But they had never wrestled a team as highly ranked as No. 14 Wisconsin, home to three wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan’s turnovers against Northwestern indicative of larger problem
Every team has strengths and weaknesses. But it’s not normal for those to change every game. Prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with Northwestern, it boasted an average of just 7.4 turnovers per game. But after the Wildcats decimated the poise that the Wolverines had prided themselves on all season, that number has rocketed to 10 per game.
Michigan Daily
Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident
Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
Michigan Daily
Winter fashion trends on campus: what are UMich students wearing?
In hopes of gaining insight into trending styles on the University of Michigan’s campus, The Michigan Daily sat down with student fashion connoisseurs to see what looks are currently popular among the U-M community. In Fall 2021, Kinesiology junior Jacob Melamed’s Instagram account @umichfits went viral across campus by...
Michigan Daily
Student Seats site launches at UMich to protect students from online ticket scams
Though many student sports fans at the University of Michigan choose to support Wolverine sport teams for a full year by purchasing student season tickets, others choose to buy individual tickets for specific games. However, many have found common ticket resale platforms such as Facebook and GroupMe groups to be sketchy jungles where scammers run wild.
Michigan Daily
“Fund Safety, Not Police”: How the administration makes us less safe and stifles alternatives
On Nov. 17, as University President Santa Ono was leaving after his speech at the Ross School of Business, he was confronted by a march of 200 members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan. This march, which kicked off our union’s contract negotiations with the University, featured speakers calling for a living wage and for a campus free from policing. Our march was trailed by four Division of Public Safety & Security cruisers.
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
Michigan Daily
Michigan Medicine hosts discussion on critical race theory in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Michigan Medicine’s Department of Anesthesiology held a virtual screening of the MasterClass video “Critical Race Theory: American Law and Racism” Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The video featured Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, civil rights activist and the founder of the field of critical race theory, who discussed the theory’s origin and highlighted the ongoing work of legal scholars today. After the screening, the department facilitated a discussion about critical race theory in the context of law with members of the University of Michigan community.
Michigan Daily
AAFD responds to fire on Maynard Street
The Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD) responded to an early-morning fire on Maynard Street on Friday. Jeffrey Shafer, Ann Arbor Police Department sergeant, told The Michigan Daily, the department received the 911 call at 6:48 a.m., triggering an emergency response. The fire occurred on commercial property a block from the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. The building, which was completely destroyed by the blaze, housed two local businesses — Madras Masala Indian restaurant and Vape City smoke shop.
Michigan Daily
CSG looks into ethics reform and high dropout rate among members
The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss an overhaul of internal ethics procedures and strategies to tackle high dropout CSG rates among elected Assembly members. LSA sophomore Jacob Amspaugh, LSA junior Jarek Schmanski and LSA junior Karthik Pasupula sponsored an amendment to the internal ethics...
