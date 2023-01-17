(The Center Square) – A former employee has filed a lawsuit against East Lansing-based Konnech and founder Eugene Yu, saying the company illegally stored poll worker data on computer servers located on the Chinese mainland. Grant Bradley was Konnech’s former implementation manager before he was fired for cooperating with the Los Angeles prosecutor’s investigation of Konnech and Yu. The Los Angeles district attorney’s office charged Konnech and Yu with stealing poll worker information and illegally storing it in China last October. ...

