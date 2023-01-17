Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
legalnews.com
MI Connected Future listening tour comes to Pontiac
The Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) continued their MI Connected Future statewide listening tour Thursday, aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize an estimated $1.6 billion the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state with a stop at Bowens Senior Center.
legalnews.com
Michigan Civil Rights Commission to meet January 23 in Detroit
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a regular business meeting in Detroit on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and in person at Cadillac Place, Room L-150, 3054 West Grand Blvd. in Detroit. At 1:30 p.m. in the same location, the...
legalnews.com
Former paralegal aims to keep career options open
Alicia Rodriguez found her interest in the legal field was sparked when she grew up watching the popular TV shows “Criminal Minds” and “Law and Order.”. But the 1L Detroit Mercy Law School student took a few twists and turns before heading to law school. She started...
legalnews.com
"Vision Boards with Zenell Brown" offered by WLAM
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present "Vision Boards with Zenell Brown" as an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, January 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wayne County Circuit Court Administrator Zenell Brown will guide participants through making Vision Boards. She will be located at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law located at 651 E. Jefferson, Detroit.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
legalnews.com
Rebecca K. Wrock named a partner at Varnum
Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor; Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; and William L. Thompson in the Birmingham and Detroit offices. Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning...
legalnews.com
Michigan jobless rate remains stable in December
Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained constant over the month at 4.3 percent, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Employment in the state edged down by 1,000, while unemployment was unchanged over the month, resulting in a minor workforce reduction of...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
legalnews.com
Second step: Detroit native pursues lifelong dream of attending law school
Detroit Mercy Law student Eden Shikwana is pictured outside the law school with his children, Sonny and Giselle. Eden Shikwana dreamed from an early age of a career in law—but Lady Justice proved to be a tad elusive until his mid 40s. After graduating from Lawrence Tech University in...
legalnews.com
Passion for social justice fuels student's journey
TV shows such as “Flip-or-Flop” and “Million Dollar Listing” initially sparked DeLon Slaughter’s interest in real estate — leading to more than eight years of YouTube binging on real estate-related videos. “Videos ranging from ‘Life as a Realtor’ to ‘Different Careers in Real Estate’...
legalnews.com
Double duty: Editor of the law review also serves as president of moot court program
Eight years of owning and operating a liquor store in downtown Detroit shaped the way Nancy Zieah sees the law. “I had to find a balance between a neighborhood at odds with itself and the multiple law enforcement divisions in the downtown area,” she says. “This gave me an opportunity to see how the same series of events can lead to a wide variety of conclusions.”
legalnews.com
Michigan's $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
Distribution to local governments could start by Jan. 31. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled...
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
legalnews.com
Get to Know Patrick J. Carmody
An alumnus of the Detroit College of Law, Patrick M. Carmody, Jr. practices probate law, estate planning, social security disability, and workers compensation law; his law office is in Saline. Did you always know you wanted to be an attorney?. I wanted to be an attorney ever since I saw...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law
Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan golf courses earn top reviews from players
Golfers in Michigan have their choice of incredible courses. The ninth edition of Golfers’ Choice was released this week, including the top 50 courses in the U.S. The 69 Golfers Choice lists were unveiled on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, which uses user-generated reviews to determine the lists. Seven...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law
LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
